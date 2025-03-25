Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica – If you’re looking for a home that offers comfort, privacy, and easy access to the beach, this rental in an exclusive gated community is an excellent choice. Fully furnished and move-in ready, it’s perfect for those who want to enjoy the natural beauty of Costa Rica while having all the conveniences of a well-equipped home.

Spacious and Comfortable Living

This home features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, providing ample space for families, remote workers, or those seeking a long-term stay in paradise. The property is fully furnished, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transition for new tenants.

A highlight of the home is its private pool, ideal for cooling off and relaxing in the warm tropical climate. Additionally, tenants will have access to a Beach Club and direct access to the beach, making it easy to enjoy the sand and surf whenever they desire.

Prime Location in Playa Hermosa

Playa Hermosa is known for its stunning coastline, excellent surfing conditions, and peaceful environment. The home is located in a secure gated community, providing privacy while still being close to all the attractions and amenities of the area. Whether you’re looking for an escape from city life or a place to work remotely in nature, this home offers the perfect setting.

Rental Details and Contact Information

• Monthly Rent: $3,500

• Included Amenities: Private pool, Beach Club access, fully furnished home

• Location: Exclusive gated community in Playa Hermosa with direct beach access

For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact us today.

WhatsApp: +506 8719 4703

Stay updated with the latest news and real estate opportunities in Costa Rica by following CostaRicaNews.com.

