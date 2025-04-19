More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    HIJOS Releases 3D Music Video to Revive Costa Rican Rock Classic

    The band released a new animated version of "Dime que puedo hacer sin ti" (Tell Me What I Can Do Without You)

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The band HIJOS released a new animated version of “Dime que puedo hacer sin ti” (Tell Me What I Can Do Without You), featuring a red-eyed tree frog and a psychedelic aesthetic inspired by the 1990s.

    The video, animated in 3D by Kaleb Araya, reinterprets the 50 al Norte classic—composed by Bernal Villegas—as part of the album HÉROES, a tribute to the greatest Costa Rican rock anthems.

    A lo-fi, meme-esque

    “We wanted something with a lo-fi, meme-esque, very 1990s feel, and Kaleb achieved it. “The frog, a symbol of Costa Rica, connects perfectly with the aesthetic we were looking for,” commented Pablo Rojas, vocalist of HIJOS and producer of the song.

    The music video premiered on YouTube as part of the celebration of National Rock Day, this Sunday, April 20th, and joins the artistic movement promoted by the Chepe se Baña Art Academy, following the Rock Fest se Baña concert at the National Auditorium.

    The album HÉROES, with hand-painted covers by students and artists from the project, is almost sold out and can be found in Bansbach stores or online. The songs are also available on Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

    A magical creation

    “It’s an album that was born from the country’s artistic community and represents the essence of national rock. Creating it from Chepe se Baña has been magical,” said Mauricio Villalobos, founder of the initiative.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Costa Rican Philharmonic Brings Back the Greats of 2000s Alternative Rock and Pop Punk
    Next article
    TEDxPuraVidaNiñez Opens Call for Speakers in Costa Rica

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    HealthWilmer Useche -

    Tips for Correctly Reading Nutrition Labels in Costa Rica

    Nutrition labeling on products has become a fundamental tool for consumers in Costa Rica seeking to improve their diet...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »