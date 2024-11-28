More
    High Waves and Strong Breaking on Costa Rican Beaches: Bathers are Advised to Exercise Caution

    In the Pacific, a ground swell is expected to generate rip currents

    The Center for Research in Marine Sciences and Limnology (Cimar-UCR) warned of high waves with strong breaking on the beaches. According to oceanographer Omar Lizano from Cimar, the conditions will remain throughout the week.

    Caribbean

    “The Caribbean will continue with slightly above-average waves until Thursday, with maximum heights between 1.7 and 1.8 meters,” said Lizano. Starting Friday, the waves will begin to decrease, reaching heights of 1.4 meters by Sunday.

    Pacific

    Meanwhile, in the Pacific, a long-period swell generates intervals of between 18 and 19 seconds between waves. “This causes strong breaking on the beaches and the development of rip currents,” indicated the expert.

    In addition, in the North Pacific, waves of up to 2.2 meters are expected in deep water on Wednesday, which when breaking on the beach could reach between 2.5 and 3 meters. In the Southern Pacific, the offshore waves will reach 2.4 meters, but as they approach the coast, they could also reach 3 meters.

    “These conditions affect all Pacific beaches, so it is recommended to exercise extreme caution, especially for bathers, due to the strong currents,” emphasized Lizano.

    Also on Coco Island, in addition to the long-period swell, the wind reaches speeds of between 20 and 30 km/h, creating choppy seas that worsen navigation conditions. Lizano noted that these high wave conditions could extend until next week, so new updates are expected in the coming days.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
