Healthy smoothies exist and can be a good alternative to start the day with energy. That is why we want to tell you more about them and offer you some recipes for healthy smoothies for your mornings.

1.- Banana and spinach smoothie

One of the simplest and healthiest smoothies is the banana and spinach smoothie. To make it we will need three frozen bananas, two cups of spinach and a cup of milk. We especially recommend almond milk. This smoothie provides a vegetable contribution of vegetables thanks to the spinach.

2.- Healthy smoothies: strawberry, banana and pineapple

Another of the healthy smoothies that we want to present to you is the strawberry, banana and pineapple smoothie. Being made up of various fruits, it provides an energy contribution that you will appreciate throughout the day. To make it, you need three bananas, two cups of strawberries, two cups of pineapple and three cups of milk along with the juice of two oranges.

3.- Strawberries and banana

This is a classic among healthy smoothies: to make it, we will need two handfuls of spinach and a cup of milk. In addition, we will use a banana and half a cup of cherries. We will also add a cup of milk to the preparation. Once we have mixed all the ingredients, we will blend them and we will have a rich and delicious smoothie.

4.- Healthy apple and banana smoothies

Another of the healthy smoothie options that we offer you is the apple and banana smoothie. Most likely anyone has these two fruits at home: for the same reason, it is one of the simplest and cheapest alternatives to make.

We will simply need a frozen banana and a medium apple. To this preparation we will add a cup of yogurt. In the case of liquids, we can use a glass of milk (preferably almond milk)

5.- Pineapple and ginger smoothie

Ginger is one of the best foods you can eat: especially at the beginning of the day and as soon as you wake up. That’s why we want to offer you an alternative in our list of healthy smoothies where ginger and pineapple are the stars. To make it, we’ll need half a glass of rice milk along with four slices of fresh pineapple and a small spoonful of grated ginger.

The preparation is equally simple: we’ll simply peel and cut the pineapple into small pieces. Once it’s ready, we’ll add it to a glass along with the rice milk and the spoonful of grated ginger. At this point, all that’s left to do is blend everything to enjoy this healthy and delicious smoothie.

6.- Strawberries and coconut water

A healthy and delicious smoothie that’s very easy to make. We’ll simply need the juice of a lemon along with a tray of strawberries. We’ll also add a glass of coconut water. To make it, we must prepare the strawberries by cutting them into small pieces. We will put them in a container and mix them with the coconut water and lemon juice. Then, what we must do is blend them until we get our smoothie.

7.- Healthy smoothies: pumpkin smoothie

Another of the healthy smoothies that we want to present to you is made from pumpkin. This is one of the best vegetables to blend. In addition, it has a delicious flavor that hardly provides any fat or calories; however, it has a high fiber content and has many properties.

To make it, we will start by making the classic pumpkin puree (approximately half a cup) and add a cup of milk. Next, we can add Stevia along with a little cinnamon. Optionally, you can add nutmeg.

8.- Vegetable smoothies

The last option for healthy smoothies is left to your imagination. In general, we can say that vegetables are the main source of vitamins and fiber. Some of the essential nutrients in our diet. Therefore, there are numerous options that can be good for preparing smoothies. Indeed, they are a very interesting breakfast alternative, especially if you do not want to add fats to your diet.

Among the most common ingredients are carrots, beets or mango among the ingredients we have talked about so far. Just let your imagination fly and you will find numerous delicious alternatives for yourself.

