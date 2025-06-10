After almost a decade of waiting, Guns N’ Roses, one of the most iconic and legendary bands in world rock, returns to Costa Rica as part of its Latin American tour. The reunion with the Costa Rican public will be on Wednesday, October 1st at the National Stadium.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, and other members of the band will once again share the stage in the country, performing anthems such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome to the Jungle, November Rain, among many others.

Guns N’ Roses Begins Latin American Tour Here

“It’s an honor that this rock legend begins his Latin American tour in our country. Costa Rica has always responded passionately to Guns N’ Roses, and we’re confident that this concert will mark another unforgettable chapter for fans. “We’re working hard to make it one of the best shows of the year, and we’re certain it will be,” said Michael Cothran, president of Costa Vida Presenta.

The last time Guns N’ Roses performed in Costa Rica was on November 26, 2016, also at the National Stadium, as part of their Not in This Lifetime tour. On that occasion, production was led by Don Stockwell.

“Guns N’ Roses is not just a concert, it’s a musical event. Bringing them back to Costa Rica after so many years is a source of pride and a huge responsibility.” “Audiences can expect an international production with all the power of rock and an unforgettable experience,” added Don Stockwell, Marketing Manager for Costa Vida Presents and President of Stockwell Entertainment.

Ticket Sales

Tickets for the show will be on sale soon through kuikpei.com. The official announcement with fan club on-sale dates, presale, general on-sale, and prices will be made later.

Guns N’ Roses and their legacy are deeply rooted in popular culture thanks to their landmark 1987 album, Appetite For Destruction, which sold diamond records. This album is even noted as “the best-selling debut album in US history” and the eleventh best-selling album of all time in the United States.

With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, their catalog also includes other legendary albums such as G N’ R Lies (5x platinum), The Spaghetti Incident? (platinum), Greatest Hits (5x platinum) and Chinese Democracy (platinum).

