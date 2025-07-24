A group of twenty-five Guatuso farmers in Costa Rica have increased knowledge of how to manufacture and apply bio-inputs, with the goal of reducing costs, protecting the environment, and improving the sustainability of their farms and businesses.

Sabrina Jiménez, a female producer and indigenous leader from the Maleku community, actively participated in the bio-input preparation workshop and shared:

This course truly gave me new knowledge that I can apply to my crops and the projects my family undertakes. It’s important to know that we can implement this knowledge to make our crops and daily practices more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

This valuable learning process was made possible thanks to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), within the framework of the project “Empowering Communities in Sustainable Agri-Food Systems,” supported by the Joint SDG Fund, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Andrea Padilla, FAO Assistant Program Representative in Costa Rica, commented:

Promoting practices that reduce the use of agrochemicals is essential for moving toward more sustainable agri-food systems. This not only contributes to reducing soil and water pollution, but also improves food quality, protects the health of producers and consumers, and strengthens ecosystem resilience. At FAO, we are convinced that practical knowledge is a powerful tool for achieving change.

Guatuso: Sustainable Agriculture

The producers also learned how to make different types of chemical-free products from natural materials, many of which are available on their own farms. The bio-inputs studied included solid and liquid super lean, bio-liquid, compost, mountain microorganisms (MM), mineral broths, and compost teas. All of these inputs contribute to nourishing crops, improving soil health, and reducing dependence on chemicals.

In addition to the practical sessions, participants had access to various complementary educational materials, including a step-by-step guide and illustrated brochures that explain in simple terms how to prepare and apply these inputs in the field.

This initiative is part of the MAG’s strategy to promote biofactories in the territories, as key spaces for communities to produce their own natural inputs and move toward healthier diets and agriculture that is progressively free of agrochemicals.

According to Marvin Leitón, head of agricultural extension for the MAG in Guatuso, having an equipped biofactory has been essential to carrying out the process:

This allows us to conduct training more efficiently and, at the same time, offer producers a wider range of bioinputs they can produce. Often, the most expensive aspect is precisely that: having the space, the equipment, and the raw materials. This initiative contributes to that need in a very concrete way.

Thanks to the collaborative work between institutions and communities, Guatuso is making steady progress toward transforming its agri-food systems, embracing more sustainable, resilient, and agrochemical-free practices. Experience shows that, with knowledge, the right tools, and local commitment, it is possible to cultivate a healthier and more prosperous future for communities.

