The Coopeguanacaste Convention Center will be the epicenter of Maker Faire Guanacaste, a free and open-to-the-public fair focused on science and robotics that will take place on May 24 and 25.

This fair will bring together creators, students, entrepreneurs, companies, and science enthusiasts, who will share their projects, inventions, innovative crafts, and creative hobbies.

More than 500 people are expected to participate in this first edition, including adults, youth, and children. They will be able to participate and enjoy raffles, food trucks, and workshops for all ages.

There will also be exhibitions and displays, as well as the national Sumobot Championship. Here, more than 20 participating schools hope to offer their best defense against robot attacks.

Robot Combat

This championship will take place on Sunday, and teams program Python or C/C++. It’s a strategy to defeat their opponent and consider attack, defense, and evasion strategies. The winning robot must push its opponent out of the ring or dojo.

Cenfotec donated two robots per team, designed and developed in-house by the university’s robotics team. The group was led by Dr. Tomás de Camino, and the students worked on educational robotics research.

“Our goal is to celebrate the culture of people who build their own things. We are very excited because this first edition achieved a good turnout and the participation of schools willing to take on the challenge of programming code in their robots and devising the best combat strategy.

“It’s a celebration where people of all ages have a unique opportunity to share knowledge and learn or create things with their own hands,” said Karla Jiménez, Marketing Director at Cenfotec University.

Maker Faire 2025 is recognized as an Essential Costa Rica event and is supported by Coopeguanacaste, the Coopeguanacaste Convention Center, and the Ministry of Public Education.

Maker Faire Guanacaste 2025 Agenda

Talks Saturday, May 24:

9 a.m. We Are Cyborgs: The New Era of AI and the Augmented Human. Speaker: Tomás de Camino. A reflection on how artificial intelligence has gone from being a simple tool to becoming a reality. A catalyst for personal and social development. The need to design our own impactful development models, supported by new AI, is addressed.

10 a.m. Our Personal and Family Cybersecurity. Speaker: Édgar Zamora. Risks in social media, online shopping, and teleworking: how to protect ourselves in today’s digital environment.

11 a.m. NoCode Tools for Everyone. Speaker: Samanta Arburola. Do you need to be a programmer to create your own app or website? Discover the NoCode world and how anyone can bring digital ideas to life without writing a single line of code.

1 p.m. Blockchain and Why You Should Care. Speaker: Jorge Colmenares. An introduction to the blockchain world with practical ideas to bring people closer to these emerging technologies.

2 p.m. The Singularity is Here. Speaker: Alberto Villegas. Analysis of new organizational models and technological trends. Purpose-driven exponential organizations and advances toward the future will be discussed.

3 p.m. Mobile Networks 5G: Advantages and Benefits for End Users. Speaker: Roger Brenes. 5G as a milestone in telecommunications: faster speeds, lower latency, and new possibilities. For example, cloud gaming, ultra HD, and connectivity in dense areas.

Workshops on Saturday, May 24, for children ages 7 to 12:

10 a.m. and 1 p.m. My First Steps with Technology. Facilitator: Emmanuel Mena. Introduction to micro:bit programming and creation of a remote-controlled car with recycled materials. Playful learning based on the Steam methodology.

10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Musical Piano. Facilitator: Gabriela Urbina. First approach to programming by creating a digital piano with simple tools for children.

Young people over 15:

10 a.m. Exploring Robotics. Facilitator: Danni Arias. Introductory workshop on industrial robotics with the Denso RC7 robot. Ideal for those who want to learn about concepts. automation and control from an early age.

1 p.m. Racing to Automated Stories: Using Storytelling with Automation Tools Facilitator: Vladimir Fonseca of ConnectAmericas. Learn how to use tools like Make.com and n8n to automate processes, incorporating storytelling principles to communicate and optimize workflows.

Sunday 25th: Sumobot Competition

