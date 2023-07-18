Guanacaste Classic 2023 Commemorates 21 Years of Legacy in Costa Rican Golf

The Guanacaste Classic, an emblematic tournament in Costa Rican golf, will celebrate its twenty-first anniversary in 2023.Over the years, this sporting event has acquired great relevance both at a social and tourist level in the Guanacaste area.

With the participation of the three most outstanding courses in the region: Four Seasons, Hacienda Pinilla and ReservaConchal, this tournament has become a tradition for many golfers from Guanacaste, the San José metropolitan area and even for foreign visitors planning their travel from different countries to attend this prestigious golf event in Costa Rica.Some players have participated in the tournament since its first edition, while others consider it a must-have item on their annual list of competitions.

A challenging game experience

This year, due to remodeling work at the Four Seasons Ocean Course, the games will only be held at the ReservaConchal and Hacienda Pinilla courses. Each of these courses features a unique architecture, providing a challenging game experience.

Hacienda Pinilla stands out for its wide holes close to the sea, which adds climatic factors to the challenge of each player.In addition, its greens are considered the best in the country.

On the other hand, ReservaConchal has a more irregular topography, with elevations and a dense forest area, which makes it one of the most strategic courses for golf in Costa Rica.

The Guanacaste Classic is an individual tournament and the only one in which golfers compete for three consecutive days, which requires maintaining a high level of competition at all times.

How to participate

To participate, an active handicap and registration are required.The prizes are divided into three categories: Best cumulative Gross Score of the three rounds, as well as the accumulated First, Second and Third Net Score of the three rounds.

Since its inception, the Guanacaste Classic has had the objective of supporting social and environmental causes in the region, contributing to charitable works such as the construction of public schools, medical centers, environmental projects, and attention to local emergencies.

The organizing committee of the Guanacaste Classic recognizes that its sponsors are fundamental pieces of the event, along with the players, since their joint support allows to elevate and maintain this tradition of golf in Costa Rica.