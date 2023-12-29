More
    Guanacaste Airport Receives New Delta Airlines Route From Los Angeles

    Delta also increased its operations from Atlanta and Minneapolis

    By TCRN STAFF
    Guanacaste Aeropuerto, a member of the VINCI Airports network, received this morning the new Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles (LAX-LIR). The aircraft is a B737-900 and arrived in Guanacaste at 6:20 a.m. with 178 passengers on board.

    This increase in frequencies will provide a greater connectivity offer for passengers visiting Guanacaste from Los Angeles, as well as for passengers from other cities on the west coast of the United States, who use LAX airport as their connecting airport.

    Other routes

    Complementary to the opening of the route from Los Angeles, Delta also increased the frequency of flights from Minneapolis (MSP) to four times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays) and from Atlanta, there are now two daily operations. According to 2023 statistics, Los Angeles is positioned in the top 5 of markets that send tourists to Guanacaste Airport.

    Very pleased

    “We are very pleased with the historic results achieved in 2023. We continue to work with good route development practices within VINCI Airports and we see the consolidation of the destination on the West Coast of the United States. As a result, the dynamization of the market, the increase in frequencies to Guanacaste Airport and the economic development of the region are reflected. We offer an increase in the connection of this destination directly with the main markets in the United States and beyond” mentioned César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

