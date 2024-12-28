Guanacaste Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, and the Costa Rican Tourism Board received on Saturday, December 21, the addition of three new direct routes from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and, in addition, the first direct connection to Costa Rica from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Alaska’s inaugural flight from Seattle (SEA) landed at Guanacaste Airport at 7:29 am. with 155 passengers on board. It was scheduled to depart at 10:00 am. with 136 passengers.

The flight from San Francisco landed with 167 passengers landed in Guanacaste 6:03 while the return was at 06:43 pm and like the one from Seattle, will operate exclusively to Guanacaste. This route will have a weekly frequency on Saturdays departing San Francisco at 09:24 am (local time) and arriving in Guanacaste at 05:22 pm.

Non-stop service

“We are very pleased to offer our non-stop service to the Guanacaste airport in Liberia from two of our main hubs, Seattle and San Francisco, both routes will be offered once a week. Alaska began flying to Liberia in 2015, and as part of our ongoing commitment to expand service, these new destinations will connect more West Coast passengers to the Gold Coast of our beloved Costa Rica in a seamless and extraordinary way. We reaffirm our position as the largest U.S. airline between the West Coast and Latin America with our nonstop service. We are proud to be able to contribute to the growth of Costa Rica and Guanacaste,” said Yarelliz Porras, Operations Manager for Alaska Airlines.

Delta Airlines, for its part, introduces the new route from Boston Logan Airport. With 184 passengers on board the A321neo landed at Guanacaste Airport at 12:39 pm and its return to Boston (BOS) was at 01:50 pm. This route will be operational until May 31, 2025.

With the start of this new route, Delta expands its direct flight offerings from Guanacaste Airport, operating additionally with Atlanta Airport (ATL) and Minneapolis (MSP).

Vacation in paradise

“We want to offer our customers more ways to vacation in paradise by increasing our number of flights to Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Agustin Durand, Delta Air Lines General Manager for Central America and the Caribbean. “This weekly seasonal flight from Boston to Guanacaste, which will operate on Saturdays, will feature First Class, Comfort+ and Main Cabin seating. Passengers in all cabins will enjoy a fast and wide selection of in-flight entertainment options with more than 1,000 hours of free on-demand content through Delta Studio.”

Boarding lounges featured cultural activities with marimba music and tastings, while passengers arriving in Guanacaste on each of the flights were surprised with a welcome gift.

“From the ICT we are deeply pleased and filled with joy the good news of receiving three inaugural direct flights to the Guanacaste airport this December 21, establishing new connections with cities of high interest in the United States. Two of the flights will bring tourists from Seattle and San Francisco, operated by Alaska Airlines. We will also receive new travelers from the city of Boston with Delta Airlines.

Undoubtedly, these new connections will allow us to boost this historic high season, strengthen the United States as our main source market and generate more jobs, as well as economic linkages to Guanacaste and surrounding areas,” added William Rodriguez, Minister of Tourism.

High season 2024 – 2025

This high season 2024 – 2025 Guanacaste Airport connects with 22 international destinations in the United States, Canada and Europe through 13 airlines. “The inauguration of the Seattle, San Francisco and Boston flights consolidates the growth of Guanacaste Airport. These new routes will boost the attraction of potential passengers from these key cities, aligning with the strategic vision of strengthening connectivity. In 2024 we are reaping the rewards of constant route development work. We remain committed to continuous improvement through positive mobility, creating an impact on employment and the local economy,” said César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

