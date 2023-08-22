Guanacaste Airport Announces Increase in Frequencies from Canada for High Season

Guanacaste Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, announces the increase in frequencies from Canada for the 2023-2024 high season. Toronto, Montreal and Calgary are the 3 cities that represent the greatest increase in operations.

During the first semester of 2023, Guanacaste Airport registered the total visit of 173,208 Canadian passengers. In this period, the average occupancy of these flights reached 89% of seats.

The largest increase in frequencies from Canada will be from Toronto Pearson Airport. As of October 25th, the WestJet airline will operate daily, going from 5 weekly flights to 7. According to your itinerary, your arrival at Guanacaste Airport will be at 1:43 p.m. and your departure time at 2:45 p.m.

Air Canada will also be increasing its frequency to 6 to 7 days from Toronto starting December 14th. Its fleet will be in B737 Max8, which represents an average of 169 seats. Guanacaste Airport will be arriving daily at 12:35 p.m. and its departure time will be 1:35 p.m.

Guanacaste Airport will receive a fourth weekly frequency of Air Transat as of December 21th. Your arrival time will be at 4:00 PM with departure to Toronto at 5:10 PM. It will have a mixed fleet of A321 and A321neo, representing 198 seats on average.

Additionally, Air Transat also announces an increase in its operations from the Montreal airport. On December 12th, it will begin its fourth weekly frequency, arriving at Guanacaste at 4:00 p.m. and leaving at 5:10 p.m. It will be using a mixed fleet of A321 and A321neo with 198 seats on average.

Guanacaste Airport will also have more WestJet operations from the Calgary airport starting October 31st. It will spend 3 to 4 weekly flights arriving at 06:00 and leaving at 07:00. Its fleet will operate on a B737 Max8 and B737-800 with an average of 174 seats.

Airline Route WeeklyFrequency Starting Date SeatAverage Fleet Air Canada Toronto (YYZ) –Guanacaste (LIR) 6 to 7 flights 12/14/2023 169 B737-Max8 Air Transat ————— Toronto (YYZ) –Guanacaste (LIR) Montreal (YUL) – Guanacaste (LIR) 3 to 4 flights 3 to 4 flights 12/21/2023 12/12/2023 198 198 A321 and A321neo A321 and A321neo West Jet —————- Toronto (YYZ) –Guanacaste (LIR) Calgary (YYC) – Guanacaste (LIR) 5 to7 flights 3 to 4 flights 10/25/2023 10/31/2023 171 174 B737-Max8, B737-800 and B737-700 B737-Max8 and B737-800

Source: Coriport, 2023

Great satisfaction

“We are filled with satisfaction by the announcement made by some Canadian airlines to increase frequencies from cities as important as Calgary, Montreal and Toronto to Guanacaste. This will undoubtedly contribute to the economic income of the different towns in the province and other sectors, improving the visitation figures Guanacaste Airport, one of the best recovered in the region”, concluded Hermes Navarro, head of Attractions Investments from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

Other routes that operate from Canada are Sunwing from Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton – Calgary, and Air Canada from Montreal.