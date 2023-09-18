Guanacaste Airport Announces Increase in Alaska Airlines Frequencies

Guanacaste Aeropuerto, a member of the VINCI Airports network, reports the increase in operations that Alaska Airlines will have from Los Angeles California International Airport starting Friday, November 17th, 2023.

Alaska Airlines will double its daily operations to Guanacaste Airport. Depending on the airline’s itinerary, its frequency will increase from 1 flight to 2 flights per day:

• The first flight would arrive at Guanacaste Airport (LIR) at 07:21 and depart for Los Angeles Airport (LAX) at 10:00.

• The second flight has an estimated arrival time of 18:05 and will depart the terminal at 19:15.

The route will be provided by a mixed fleet: B737-Max9, B737-900 and B737-800, with an average of 173 seats per flight. This increase in frequencies will provide a greater connectivity offer for passengers visiting Guanacaste from Los Angeles, as well as for passengers from other cities on the west coast of the United States, who use LAX airport as their connecting airport.

The increase in frequencies announced by Alaska is complemented by the operations provided by United, Delta and Jetblue for a total of 24 weekly flights from Los Angeles, and which is projected with significant growth for this 2023-2024 high season.

Fourth most visited market in Guanacaste

“Currently, Los Angeles represents the fourth most visited market in Guanacaste. We are excited to see the consolidation of the destination on the West Coast of the United States, which is reflected in the dynamization of the market, the increase in frequencies to Guanacaste Airport and the economic development of the region. We continue working with good route development practices within VINCI Airports that allow us to connect this destination with the main markets in the United States, Canada and Europe”, said César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Aeropuerto.