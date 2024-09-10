More
    Guanacaste Airport and Jet blue Increase Flights from Boston this Peak Season

    Frequencies will increase to 3 flights per week during the 2024-2025 high season.

    Guanacaste Aeropuerto, a member of the VINCI Airports network, and JetBlue announce the increase in flight frequencies from Logan International Airport (BOS) in Boston, United States. Beginning October 28, 2024, and continuing through April 2025, JetBlue will operate three flights per week between Boston (BOS) and Guanacaste (LIR) in anticipation of peak season demand.

    Commitment to the destination

    “We are excited to increase the frequency of flights between Guanacaste and Boston, reflecting JetBlue’s commitment to the destination and to meeting the demands of our customers,” said David Jehn, vice president of network planning and airline partnerships at JetBlue. “This expansion in the destination also allows us to reinforce the airline’s position as a leader in leisure travel in the northeastern United States.”

    In 2018, JetBlue introduced its Mint service in Guanacaste, on the New York JFK – LIR route, making it JetBlue’s first Mint city in Central America. JetBlue offers direct flights from Guanacaste Airport to New York -JFK and Boston. On both of these routes, JetBlue offers its award-winning Mint experience – the airline’s premium version.

    A very positive news

    “The increase in frequencies by JetBlue is very positive news for Guanacaste Airport. The synergy of work between our route development team, with the support of ICT, has been key to enhancing the positioning of the destination among North American tourists. They come in search of a unique experience that Guanacaste can offer and for which we have established ourselves as a desired destination worldwide,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Aeropuerto.

