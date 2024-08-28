Guanacaste Airport and ICT Announce Increased Frequencies from Chicago and Houston

Guanacaste Aeropuerto, a member of the VINCI Airports network and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute announce the increase in frequencies of the United Airlines airline from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and George Bush International Airport in Houston (IAH) in the United States.

Starting December 19, the Chicago (ORD) – Guanacaste (LIR) route will increase its operations to one daily flight. Prior to this date, it only operated twice a week. The flight leaves at 09:30 from Chicago and its arrival time at Guanacaste Airport would be at 14:40.

The route from Houston (IAH) will increase to three daily flights. Prior to this date, it only operated two flights daily. The route itinerary will be at 07:52 leaving Houston, arriving at LIR at 11:24.Both routes will be operated on a B737-900 with a capacity of 175 seats.

Preference of tourists for Costa Rica

“This increase in flight frequencies from Chicago and Houston is another indicator of the preference that tourists have for Costa Rica. This extraordinary high season, which begins with the celebration of Thanksgiving in the United States at the end of November and will end with Easter 2025, promises to be one of the best we have ever had. “We are prepared to offer our visitors unforgettable experiences in every corner of the country,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

Welcomed news

“We welcome the news of the increased frequency of flights from Chicago and Houston. For example, the route from Chicago represents a 46% year-over-year growth in United flights to Guanacaste, compared to last peak season. This consolidates us as the destination desired by the North American markets. Tourists come in search of the natural, cultural and gastronomic beauties that the province of Guanacaste offers,” mentioned César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

Guanacaste Airport registered the visitation of 1,169,192 passengers in transit during the first half of 2024, representing a 26% increase compared to the same season of the previous year.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR