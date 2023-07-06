Group of “Unspoken Smiles”Interns Will Work to Improve Disparities in Oral Health for Costa Rica

We are very grateful for the support of our partners and excited for the opportunity to work with these incredible Smile Makers.”— Jean Paul Laurent, the founder of Unspoken Smiles SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ —

We are excited to present the inaugural Unspoken Smiles 2023 Intern Program, an unprecedented event celebrating the Top 20 Smile Makers of the Americas. This exceptional internship program brings together dental students and emerging leaders from six countries: the United States, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Chile, and Curaçao.

A unique feature of this program is its focus on Costa Rica, where participants represent the top three dental schools in the country. These interns have shown exceptional dedication to promoting preventative oral health and creating smiles that can transform lives.

Support from key partners

This program is made possible through the support of our valued partners, including Henry Schein, Libra Philanthropies, FIGS, dip architects, MLife Music Group, Consortium Legal, and Alianz Architecture. The program has received significant support from key partners such as the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS). This sponsorship demonstrates the growing awareness and commitment to improving oral health in Costa Rica and throughout the region. Together, we are committed to improving oral health in the Americas, and making a lasting impact in the communities we serve.

“Our goal is to advance oral health and change lives through smiles. This program helps us do just that, inspiring the next generation of dental leaders.” comments Jean Paul Laurent, the founder of Unspoken Smiles.

Participants in the 2023 Unspoken Smiles Intern Program are not only leaders in their respective fields, but are also passionate advocates for oral health. Through this program, these Smile Makers will have the opportunity to influence oral health policy, promote dental education and care, and leave a mark on oral health in the Americas.For more information on the 2023 Unspoken Smiles Fellowship Program, please visit our website: www.unspokensmiles.org/fellowship

About Unspoken Smiles:

Unspoken Smiles is a global dental outreach organization committed to improving oral health and empowering underserved communities. Through innovative programs, education, and partnerships, Unspoken Smiles strives to make a lasting impact on oral health outcomes in the Americas.