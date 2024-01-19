More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Greenhouse Gas Emissions Almost Triple Mitigation of Costa Rican Forests, How to Solve the Problem?

    Use of private cars and gasoline and diesel are the main obstacle to carbon neutrality

    By TCRN STAFF
    15
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    If Costa Rica wants to be a carbon neutral country by 2050, it necessarily has to do something with public transportation and the private vehicle fleet; Otherwise, you don’t have the slightest chance of achieving that goal.

    Today, greenhouse gas emissions that damage the ozone layer and promote climate change almost triple the mitigation carried out by Costa Rican forests.Of the 14.5 million tons of carbon dioxide that the country produces per year, only 4 million tons are mitigated, while the energy sector, mainly the consumption of gasoline and diesel, causes the emission of 8 million tons of that gas, according to the latest State of the Nation report, released.

    The solutions

    To resolve this situation, environmentalists, researchers, businessmen and other experts make several recommendations.Improving public transportation through an efficient bus system – hopefully eco-friendly -, promoting the use of an electric train, creating cycle paths and other options for pedestrians would be the first steps.

    The idea is that people leave their cars at home and thus reduce dams and greenhouse gas emissions.At the same time, the use of electric cars must be encouraged, so that the vehicle fleet changes in the coming years.However, the first thing must be to resolve the issue of public transportation, according to David Gómez, a sustainable mobility consultant.

    The key aspect

    “The key here is that that should be the order. Sustainable mobility system first, change to clean energy later. Doing it the other way around leaves us in the same gap but without muffles, and that is not sustainable,” Gómez added.

    Other fundamental actions are related to ruling out any possibility of exploiting gas and oil, since the world has begun its energy transition towards more renewable sources, exploring other energy alternatives in the future such as green hydrogen and understanding that Costa Rica has its associated country brand with the defense of nature, the environment and tourism.

    - Advertisement -
    Source Esteban Arrieta
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Why Costa Rica is a Popular Destination for Medical Tourism
    Next article
    Overcome the January Slope with 8 Smart Financial Strategies
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Cryptocurrencies Have New Threats in 2024

    The ESET Threat Report for the second half of 2023 showed that cryptostealers (cryptocurrency thieves) had an increase of...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »