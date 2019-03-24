The Howard University Gospel Choir will offer a free concert at the Eugene O’Neill Theater on Monday, February 25th, at 7 pm. It is the first collegiate gospel choir in the world, a pioneer in the international dissemination of gospel music.



He has given presentations in various locations in Washington, DC, including the White House, the Capitol, the DAR Constitution Hall, the Washington National Cathedral and the Smithsonian Museum of American History.

One of the many performances of the Howard University Gospel Choir

It was one of the groups highlighted during the 2016 and 2017 ceremonies of the Kennedy Center Awards. Likewise, it was also part of the special production of the ABC network “Taking the Stage”, winner of an Emmy, which celebrated the opening of the Smithsonian Museum of Afro-American History and Culture.

The gospel choir of Howard University has shared the stage with numerous musicians such as Barry Manilow, Tonny Bennet, Stevie Wonder, Fantasia, and Patty LaBelle.

Currently, the choir is under the direction of Reginald Golden, a graduate of Howard University, with Darrell Brown as Assistant Director.