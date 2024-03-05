Golfito:The Gateway to Golfo Dulce

Much more than a free reservoir, Golfito has the distinction of having a “gulf within a bay” surrounded by mountains which allows its waves to be gentle; ideal for practicing aquatic activities and a habitat for humpback whales, dolphins. Recently “GolfoDulce” was designated as a World Heritage Whale and Hammerhead Shark Sanctuary.

Golfito is a privileged destination for its intense terrestrial and aquatic biodiversity, as well as for its unique location within the GolfoDulce on the Osa Peninsula and the South Pacific of Costa Rica, it could even be stated that “it is a gulf within a bay”, which is why it receives its name and has a majestic blanket of calm, crystalline waters, a natural pool with little waves, the ideal habitat for resident dolphins, hammerhead sharks, humpback whales and hundreds of other marine species.

It is also ideal for national and international tourists to enjoy activities such as kayaking, paddle surfing, sport fishing, snorkeling, diving, as well as boat tours to watch the aforementioned cetaceans, tours through the mangroves of the Cotoriver or simply to visit amazing and dream beaches like Punta Esquinas and Cativo.

On land, but close to the bay, Golfito offers the possibility of exploring the Piedras Blancas National Park and the Golfito National Wildlife Refuge, observing various species of birds and hiking trails. Additionally, you can do rural tourism at Rancho Toñito and visit the Los Chorros waterfalls, equipped with four natural “jacuzzis” placed in the middle of a waterfall of more than 20 meters.

Likewise, it is possible to see at the Cerro Adams viewpoint (500 meters high and located in the Cielo Lodge) a unique and panoramic view of the bay, the Isla Grande, the immensity of the GolfoDulce and the view can focus on the horizon, a section of the Osa Peninsula.

When “coming down from the heights”, those interested can hire local guides for a “city” tour and take a walk through the most emblematic buildings of a Caribbean-Victorian architectural style, as well as through the extensive main street, the International Airport , the Bahía Golfito Marina and the Golfito Free Deposit. The Los Almendros neighborhood introduced by the United Fruit Company at the end of the 1930s, known at that time as the American area where the upper echelons resided. For its part, the GolfoDulce Chamber of Tourism of Commerce is promoting a project with the Municipality to preserve the architectural language of the area.

A magical destination

“The Brunca Region is a magical destination with notable tourism potential due to the concentration of biodiversity and multiple land and aquatic activities. More specifically, the canton of Golfito and GolfoDulce represent a wonderful alternative for tourism during Holy Week and throughout the year,” highlighted William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, who also extended an invitation to “also look to the south and fall in love.” even more so about Costa Rica for being a country that opted for a sustainable tourism model for all people.”

For Diego Quesada, executive director of the GolfoDulce Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Association (CATUGOLFO), this destination is projected to become one of the most recognized in Costa Rica, thanks to the development of the ICT’s Tourist Destination Management program, which has promoted joint public-private work to improve the tourism product. “Gulf Dulce has won international awards, it was recently designated as a World Whale Heritage Site and Hammerhead Shark Sanctuary. It also has a lot to offer national and international tourists with accommodations and tours for all budgets,” said Quesada, who urged to take advantage of special discounts for Ticos during Holy Week.

“Dulce” conservation projects stand out in the Gulf

The conservation of terrestrial and marine species is one of the cornerstones of GolfoDulce. Currently, projects stand out such as the reinsertion of scarlet macaws into their natural habitat, the rehabilitation of reefs with the help of “coral gardeners” and the generation of conditions so that the waters of the gulf continue to be “nurseries for hammerhead sharks”, before their natural migration to Cocos Island.

“Coral reefs are suffering damage around the world due to climate change and warming oceans. The corals become stressed, expelling the algae that give them their yellow color, leaving them white and a little weakened. The GolfoDulce “Coral Gardening” project aims to restore these corals, regulating tourist activities such as snorkeling and inviting people to use sunscreen without harmful ingredients, not touch them or stand on them, but, above all, only hire responsible tour operators to carry out these sustainable tours,” explained Alejandra Rojas, tropical biologist from Golfito.

For its part, the reintroduction project for scarlet macaws developed jointly by Dolphin Lodge and the Zoo Ave Animal Rescue Center has borne its first fruits. “More than 300 scarlet macaws have been reintroduced and released and we have recently counted more than 350 on the farm, as a result of their adaptation. When I was a child there were no limpets, parrots and parakeets, now they are everywhere” explained ReymarKlochko, General Manager of Dolphin Lodge.