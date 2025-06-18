More
    Global Sea Turtle Day is Commemorated in Costa Rica

    Honoring Jairo Mora, a sea turtle guardian, who gave his life defending them

    Sea turtles are ancient creatures that have inhabited our oceans for more than 100 million years. These guardians of the sea need protected coasts, calm beaches, and healthy ecosystems to nest and survive.

    The climate crisis is threatening the survival of sea turtles in the ocean, due to rising temperatures and sand levels, which affect the sex ratio (the hatchlings are all born female), alter migration routes, and raise sea levels, which flood nests.

    Longline fishing—yes, that industry that took the Costa Rican environment minister to the UNOC to France to clean up their image—is a type of fishing that indiscriminately captures thousands of turtles, who are caught on hooks and drown.

    Honoring Jairo Mora

    Today we honor Jairo Mora, a sea turtle guardian, who gave his life defending them, and all the people and NGOs who continue to fight for their conservation today.

    Of the world’s seven species of sea turtles, six are endangered:

    Leatherback Turtle (Dermochelys coriacea):

    Globally vulnerable, but critically endangered in the Pacific.

    Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata):

    Critically endangered

    Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas):

    Endangered

    Loggerhead Turtle (Caretta caretta):

    Vulnerable, but endangered in some regions.

    Olive ridley turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea):

    Vulnerable

    Kemp’s ridley turtle (Lepidochelys kempii):

    Critically endangered

    Flatback Turtle (Natator depressus):

    Data deficient, but considered vulnerable due to its limited distribution

