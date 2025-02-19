Casting the Atlantic, the largest modeling casting in Central America and the Caribbean, returns in March with its second edition and with a Declaration of Cultural Interest.

The platform, which in its first edition in 2021 promoted the careers of 24 models internationally, seeks to continue positioning Latin American talent in the global fashion industry.

The event will take place from March 12 to 15, 2025 in San José, with activities at the Hilton La Sabana Hotel, the En Boca Restaurant and the Costa Rican Art Museum.

During two days of auditions, applicants will have the opportunity to present themselves to world-renowned modeling agencies. The day will culminate with fashion shows by regional designers.

Among the agencies confirmed for this edition are IMG Models, Flash Models Istanbul, Wanted & Bang, UNO Models and Success Models. Interested people can check the requirements and register through the official Casting the Atlantic platforms (@castingtheatlantic).

Growth of the fashion and modeling industry in Costa Rica

The organization highlights that this second edition reinforces the growth of the fashion and modeling industry in Costa Rica and Central America. In addition, the event will feature the collaboration of national designers and students from the U Creativa School of Fashion, who will present collections inspired by pieces of Costa Rican art.

Strengthening the cultural identity

This initiative seeks to promote creativity and strengthen the cultural identity of the region. In 2021, the participation of Elite Model Management and the registration of more than 3,500 applicants demonstrated the impact of the initiative, resulting in several models signing international contracts for campaigns and fashion shows in Europe, Asia and North America.

