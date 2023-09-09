More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Global Entry Will Facilitate the Entry of Costa Rican Tourists and Businessmen to the US

    A beneficial relationship for both countries

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The governments of Costa Rica and the United States signed the final stage of Global Entry this past Tuesday.Comex Minister Manuel Tovar explained that this program will facilitate the entry of Costa Rican tourists and businessmen to the United States.

    Global Entry is a US Customs and Border Protection program that allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers to receive expedited clearance upon arrival in the United States through automated kiosks at select airports and through SENTRI and NEXUS lanes by land and sea.

    The Minister of Security, Mario Zamora, pointed out that “let us remember that there are many countries that want this migratory advantage, thanks to our efforts, the efforts of the President who is a witness of honor, the transparencies that we have made in our internal processes, Costa Today, Rica has the opportunity to take a first step towards a great migration facilitation system”.

     “It is a system that facilitates the rapid entry of people into the airport, we are going, in simple terms, to have a corridor that will be the fast track through which our Costa Ricans will be able to enter North American territory,” said the chief.

    Giving thanks for the opportunity

    Zamora thanked the work of the United States Embassy in the country and the Costa Rican ambassador to the US, Catalina Crespo, to achieve this migratory advantage.“While the world closes in terms of immigration, the United States opens up to Costa Rica, thanks to the security we have been providing, with the support of the United States Embassy to digitize our entire immigration system and give more confidence and security, and we have the biometric passport that also provides a lot of security,” the minister said.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceYamileth Angulo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Google Plans to Establish Operations in El Salvador
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Google Plans to Establish Operations in El Salvador

    Google (GOOGL) and the government of El Salvador announced a seven-year agreement on Tuesday to support the country on its journey to become a technology hub in Central America.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »