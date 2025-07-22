Gisele Bündchen, businesswoman and supermodel, visited Costa Rica for the second time this year. This time she did so with her two children and her partner, Joaquim Valente, from June 20 to 30, according to data from the Directorate of Immigration and Foreign Affairs.

A curious case is that of Joaquim, who does not register any entries to our country under that name. However, all international media outlets (in the US and Great Britain) identify him as such.The 44-year-old Brazilian enjoyed some family time in Santa Teresa, where she owns a home.

Gisele and Her Time in Costa Rica

In images published by TMZ, the ex-wife of former professional soccer player Tom Brady is seen walking on the beach with her daughter Vivian.She is also seen in the ocean with her son Benjamin and her partner Joaquim Valente, also Brazilian.

TMZ claims it is unclear whether Gisele traveled to Costa Rica with her five-month-old baby, the child of her relationship with Valente.A source close to People revealed that the baby has two names, one of which is River, as a way of remembering his connection with nature.

Gisele also gave her two children, Vivian Lake, 12, and Benjamin Rein, 15, names connected to nature: Lake (English) is the Spanish word for lake, and Rein (Greek) is rain.

Gisele’s Relationship with Joaquim

Regarding Gisele Bündchen’s relationship with Joaquim Valente, the two met when she enrolled her son Benjamin in his jiu-jitsu academy.Their relationship began as a friendship and later turned romantic, possibly in mid-2023.

Joaquim Valente is a professional jiu-jitsu instructor and co-founder of the Valente Brothers academy with his brothers.Gisele and Joaquim have been spotted together on several occasions, including vacations in Costa Rica in late 2022, in 2023 and 2024, and now in June of this year.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR