    Giant Sloths and Llamas Lived 6 Million Years Ago in the South Zone of Costa Rica

    Museum has Exhibition in Finca 6

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    6
    0

    Fossils of horses, llamas, sloths, armadillos, mastodons, birds, crocodiles, dolphins and fish stand out in a new sample in the exhibition in the South Zone. In addition to the spheres that bear witness to the cultures that inhabited the Diquis centuries ago, the site known as Finca 6, in Palmar Sur, now shows the natural footprint of giant species that were in the region in even more ancient times.

    Pre-historic Costa Rica

    The headquarters of the National Museum in this point of the South Zone has just opened the Encuentro exhibition. This is made up of about 30 fossils of animals such as horses, llamas, giant ground sloths, armadillos, mastodons, birds, crocodiles, turtles, dolphins and fish. They all lived in what is now known as Costa Rica about 6 million years ago. Specifically, they were found in the Coto Brus area, always in the south of the country.

    This exhibition is based on research carried out by specialists and collaborators of the National Museum, led by geologist Ana Lucía Valerio. The area was opened on December 7 and can be visited as part of the Museum.

    How do you get to the Museum of the South Zone?

    The Finca 6 Museum is located eight kilometers from the Palmar Sur park, on the road to Sierpe. You find it on Waze as “Finca Museum Site”. At the end of the year there is a special schedule where we work every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Admission costs ¢1,000 for nationals and $6 for foreigners (it drops to $4 if they are students). For children under 12 years of age, national students, older adults, indigenous people and inhabitants of the canton of Osa, admission is free.

    Source Tomas Gomez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
