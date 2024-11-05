Since 2017, the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network has been created as a non-profit association that works day by day to make Costa Rica a destination for everyone. The three pillars of the association are information, verification, and training in accessible tourism in Costa Rica.

Our Story

Il Viaggio Travel, a family-run travel agency led by Emilio Zúñiga and Stephanie Sheehy, began in 2012 to work with tourists with physical disabilities thanks to a family member with this condition. Looking for accommodation and activities that everyone could enjoy equally, they realized there were few options and little information available. As a personal mission, they began working on the issue of accessible tourism, not only from their agency but also by founding the Costa Rican Network for Accessible Tourism in 2017, along with other people who had a very similar vision to theirs, to create a greater positive impact on the national tourism industry and the disabled population.

Mission

To unite people, organizations, and companies to raise awareness, educate, and support the development of accessible tourism for people with disabilities, strengthening the links in the “accessibility chain” to ensure a satisfying leisure experience for everyone.

Vision

Position Costa Rica as a destination that guarantees accessible tourism services for everyone.

Positive Impact

Providers. To obtain a new market corresponding to people who, due to temporary circumstances (pregnancy, families with small children, a cast on a limb) or permanent ones (aging, allergies, disabilities, etc.), find themselves in a situation that requires appropriate attention for their specific needs.

Costa Ricans with some temporary or permanent disability will be able to have appropriate information to travel around Costa Rica.

Creation of jobs by reducing the seasonality that characterizes tourism in Costa Rica and, in addition, the great goal of achieving labor inclusion of people with disabilities in the sector.

International travelers who will have a verified product to enjoy Costa Rica.

Training. Accessible tourism is one of the fastest-growing market niches worldwide. More than 15% of the population worldwide has some form of physical, sensory, or intellectual disability, and we believe it is important to be prepared and well-informed to provide the care each of them requires.

Social and Environmental Responsibility Project

Awareness campaign, providing training and talks; participating in environmental fairs and doing volunteer work.

Achieve the transformation of these plastics into 100% recycled plastic wood.

Position the products made with plastic wood as we must incorporate the Circular Economy into the collective consciousness.

Obtain funds through donations to achieve accessibility projects across the country.

Achieve that all public beaches in the country have at least one accessibility support device.

Develop other accessibility projects by implementing plastic wood throughout Costa Rica. To achieve this, we need to join efforts with local governments, communities, businesses, hotels, associations, among others.

The project works hand in hand with YO HAGO EL CAMBIO as an authorized Environmental Manager + all the companies and individuals who have joined the cause.

