New fuel prices in Costa Rica went into effect in the first minute of Friday, June 6th. This reduction is for gasoline and diesel. Thus, premium gasoline costs ¢29 less per liter, regular gasoline ¢27 less, and diesel users save ¢19 per liter. In contrast, a 25-pound gas cylinder will increase by ¢155.

This adjustment considers the most recent data sent by the Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (Recope), as well as international reference prices and the exchange rate of the colon against the dollar.

These are the new prices per liter:

Superior gasoline: ¢665

Regular or Plus 91: ¢643

Diesel: ¢530

The adjustment was approved on May 30 and published this Thursday in La Gaceta.

Why was this adjustment made?

According to Mario Mora, Energy Superintendent of Aresep, two key factors influenced the changes. “There was increased oil production by OPEC countries and an increase in fuel inventories in the United States. This generated a drop in international prices due to the expectation of more supply in the market,” he explained.

The reductions directly benefit more than 1.9 million drivers in Costa Rica, both private vehicles and public transportation, who refuel at the 419 service stations across the country.

Furthermore, the gas price increase affects approximately 800,000 Costa Rican households, or about 49% of families, in addition to soda shops, restaurants, and other small businesses that use it for cooking.

According to the Regulatory Authority, 35% of gas is consumed by the residential sector, while the other 65% corresponds to productive sectors such as industry, commerce, and services.

