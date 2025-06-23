Gamers, cosplay, wrestling, and all things geek culture will take over the Convention Center in Heredia on September 6 and 7. ConnecturDay 2025, the quintessential digital entertainment event in Costa Rica and the region, will take place on both days. This will be the 14th edition in our country, and two have been held in Guatemala and Panama.

“ConnecturDay is a celebration of the passion for digital entertainment and geek culture. This year we want to take the experience to the next level with a program that unites community, competition, art, and technology in one place,” said Óscar Romero, producer of ConnecturDay.

International Guests

Among the first confirmed guests are:

Alexander Ludwig (Canada): actor from Vikings, The Hunger Games, and Heels, as well as a singer and national wrestling champion in his country.

Isabel Martiñón (Mexico): legendary voice actress, official voice of Naruto in Latin America and recognized for her work on Ben 10, Gumball, and Adventure Time.

Tehani Farr (Mexico): fantasy art illustrator with participation in international conventions such as The Thing and works inspired by Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings.

Sebastián Llapur (Argentina): voice actor and director, official voice of Darth Vader for Latin America, and also featured in Halo, The Simpsons, and other major franchises.

Shirahime: a renowned Mexican cosplayer. Her stage name means “white princess” in Japanese, and she has become known for her detailed characterizations of anime, video game, comic book, and Asian pop culture characters.

More from the ConnecturDay 2025 agenda

During the event, there will be 15 simultaneous video game tournaments, with more than $20,000 in prizes. In addition, an official professional wrestling event will be held. National and international figures will perform in a large ring.

Cosplay fans will also have their place with the Central American edition of the Mega Cosplay Master Cup. Here, the best performers from the region will compete for prizes and qualification to international events.

The experience will be complemented by live concerts, panels with artists, actors, and illustrators, and a free gaming zone with virtual reality experiences. There will also be a content creator area and Asian cultural shows that will include K-Pop competitions. During the presentation of this event, it was revealed that DiDi will offer discounts for those who wish to travel to the Convention Center.

