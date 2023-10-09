More
    Updated:

    “Frankenstein, The Musical” Rocks For the First Time in Costa Rica

    For the first time it is translated into Spanish, by Jaime Gamboa Goldenberg

    By TCRN STAFF
    Frankenstein, the musical, arrives for the first time in Costa Rica with a production that combines musical theater and rock in a production that will be on display from September 29 to November 5.

     The premiere is inspired by Mary Shelley’s classic novel.This universal adaptation by Paul Stebbings and Phil Smith has been presented in several European cities with great success.

    First time in Spanish

    Now, for the first time it is translated into Spanish, by Jaime Gamboa Goldenberg.The show tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a young man eager for scientific knowledge, obsessed with defeating death.As a medical student, he becomes interested in Professor Waldman’s experiments, which inspire him to create a human-looking “monster” from corpses.

     The staging stands out for the diversity of theatrical genres, as well as the variety of musical styles and the freshness of a national cast.“The greatest of modern myths, based on classic Hollywood films and Mary Shelley’s brilliant novel, is reinvented as a rock musical with Christian Auer’s fabulous score that recalls Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd with a touch of Broadway musical,” said Paul Stebbings, British director.

    Where at

    The play can be seen at Teatro Espressivo, in Momentum Pinares.With performances from September 29 to November 5 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 6:00 p.m.Tickets cost ¢12 thousand per person (plus VAT and service charges).They can be purchased at espressivo.cr, by calling 2267-1818 or by writing to WhatsApp 6360-9158.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
