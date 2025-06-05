Costa Rica and France took a new step in their environmental cooperation with the launch of a joint blue carbon project. Its objective is to conserve and restore strategic marine ecosystems, such as mangroves, which play a key role in carbon capture and combating climate change.

The agreement was formalized last Friday in San José through the signing of a tripartite agreement between the French Development Agency (AFD), the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), and Conservation International Costa Rica (CI-CR).

The project will have initial funding of 700,000 euros, provided by AFD, and will be implemented over the next three years. The initiative aims to support the effective implementation of Costa Rica’s National Blue Carbon Strategy (ENCA), created to conserve ecosystems that store carbon.

Jean-Philippe Berthélemy, Director of the AFD in Costa Rica, noted that the project represents an innovative cooperation model, applicable to diverse areas such as science.

A more resilient and equitable development model

“With this project, Costa Rica is moving toward a more resilient and equitable development model, investing in science, inclusion, and financial innovation to conserve marine ecosystems. Cooperation with France reaffirms a shared vision for a sustainable future,” the official emphasized.

The project is structured around two main areas:

Enabling conditions for the implementation of the ENCA, which include monitoring tools, mapping of priority areas for mangrove restoration, and environmental recognition mechanisms.

Design of a long-term financial mechanism that will integrate blue carbon ecosystems into national carbon accounting and establish a fair structure for distributing benefits derived from carbon credits.

The technical implementation will be carried out by CI-CR, in coordination with SINAC, its National Wetlands Program, and other entities such as the National Commission for Biodiversity Management (CONAGEBIO). A steering committee will guide the project, while AFD will participate as a permanent observer to ensure transparency and strategic monitoring.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR