    Four University of Costa Rica Students Will Represent Costa Rica at IFT FIRST Food Innovation Competition in Chicago

    Paola Gutiérrez Viales, Camille Molina Gutiérrez, Andrea Jenkins Carranza, and Mariano Cartín Sáenz make up the BeS'More team at the University of Costa Rica (UCR)

    By TCRN STAFF
    The BeS’More product, developed by a team of four students from the Food Engineering program at the University of Costa Rica (UCR), Guanacaste Campus, was selected as one of six global finalists in the prestigious Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) product development competition. The competition will take place from July 14 to 17, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, USA, as part of the IFT FIRST event.

    Paola Gutiérrez Viales, Camille Molina Gutiérrez, Andrea Jenkins Carranza, and Mariano Cartín Sáenz make up the student team that will represent Costa Rica and Latin America in the “Snacks for Kids” category. Their project was selected from among dozens of proposals from around the world for its innovative approach, potential social impact, and technical rigor.

    BeS’More with effort and academic support

    This group’s participation is promoted by the UCR School of Food Technology, as part of its commitment to providing spaces where knowledge is translated into real solutions for society.

    In particular, Professor Maricruz Bermúdez Serrano has been a fundamental pillar in supporting the group from the beginning. Also joining her were Professor María del Pilar Ramírez Brenes, program coordinator Alejandra Murillo Ríos, and Professor Jessie Usaga, from the Rodrigo Facio Campus, whose previous experience in this competition has been key in the team’s preparation.

    The students stated that:

    The example of the HopEnergy group, which won first place in the Developing Solutions for Developing Countries category last year, inspired us to try. Seeing that great things can be achieved from a regional campus filled us with motivation.

    How did BeS’More reach this stage?

    At the end of 2024, the program launched an internal call to form the team that would participate in the IFT international challenge. After forming a group with complementary skills and a shared interest in food innovation, they chose the “Snacks for Kids” category, ideal for developing a product aimed at an often-overlooked population: children with food allergies.

    The process included product design, ingredient selection, sensory evaluations, food safety analysis, packaging design, validation of commercial viability, and compliance with USDA standards for school snacks. After several months of work, they submitted their technical proposal for evaluation and were chosen from among the six global finalist teams.

    The students also affirm that:

    The experience has been a combination of technical learning, creativity, and teamwork. Each member brings a unique perspective, and that has been key to achieving this result.

    Beyond the Classroom: Innovation with a Social Purpose

    The students emphasize that their goal is not only to excel academically, but also to create solutions that can have a positive impact on vulnerable populations. In their words:

    We want our proposals to transcend the classroom and become an agent of real change for children. With knowledge, empathy, and commitment, we can build a more just and healthy future. This achievement also highlights the potential of the UCR regional campuses as breeding grounds for innovation with a global impact.

