More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Foundation Costa Rica Canada Provides Credit Products Through Partners in Hojancha and Jicaral

    Promoting the social advancement of the region

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    With the purpose of promoting the development of individuals, families and organizations, sustainably facilitating access to resources to generate a positive social impact in communities, the Costa Rica Canada Foundation reaches out to rural companies to provide their credit products to employees that require it.

    In Guanacaste you can find information from the Costa Rica Canada Foundation through the partners of Cristianos Sin Fronteras in Hojancha and on the Nicoya Peninsula at the Jicaral Cantonal Agricultural Center. In rural areas of the country in Puriscal (COOPEPURISCAL), Acosta (ASOPROAAA), Pérez Zeledón (UNCOOSUR), Oreamuno de Cartago (ADICO), San Carlos (COOPEANDE 7), I (C.A.C. JICARAL) and Sarapiquí (COOPETRAIN).

    Needs of the citizens

    Mauricio Alvarado, Business Manager of Fundación Costa Rica Canada, commented that the institution has experience in financing home purchases, land purchases, construction, repairs, vehicle purchases, payment of medical services, and financing of studies, among others needs that citizens may have.

    “We want to reach companies located outside the central area of ​​San José and make their employees feel that they have options to carry out their projects, advising them, accompanying them individually or with their families, in an expeditious manner and with preferential treatment, depending on the possibilities of each one, with the various housing and personal credit lines offered by the Foundation”, Alvarado commented.

    To reach the employees of the companies, the Foundation manages with the corporate social part the opportunity to provide advice on credit issues and offers its 35-year experience in the housing sector.

    “Many times people are unable to improve their conditions or fulfill their dreams due to ignorance, limitations, mistakenly believing that they cannot or due to lack of time, and they do not come to ask for information. We want to reach them and be their allies”, added Mauricio Alvarado.

    The manager explained that the initiative consists of visiting the company’s facilities, so that they can provide information directly to interested collaborators, carry out studies and pre-analysis on site, opening options to complete the process, with social support.

    Credit products:

    Personal Credits for any purpose: used for any personal expense, unify debts, mortgage cancellation, among others:

    Housing Loans

    Used for lot purchase, lot purchase and construction, construction on own lot, repair, expansion, completion and improvements (RATM)

    Housing credits

    Supplemented with a bonus. These cases are subject to the aid provided by the State, in solidarity with families that meet the conditions established by law to obtain this benefit.

    This initiative has already successfully completed some cases for a housing solution in Cartago, others are in process, advised by the staff of the Costa Rica Canada Foundation. Credits were also managed for different projects.

    For more information

    It is expected that during the year more companies will receive the Foundation with the credit options that best favor workers. If you want more information you can write to [email protected], or call the service platform 2207-8400.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Santa Cruz: A Cultural Treasure in the Province of Guanacaste
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Santa Cruz: A Cultural Treasure in the Province of Guanacaste

    Santa Cruz, a canton in the Guanacaste province of Costa Rica, is recognized for its rich history and cultural legacy.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »