Foundation Costa Rica Canada Provides Credit Products Through Partners in Hojancha and Jicaral

With the purpose of promoting the development of individuals, families and organizations, sustainably facilitating access to resources to generate a positive social impact in communities, the Costa Rica Canada Foundation reaches out to rural companies to provide their credit products to employees that require it.

In Guanacaste you can find information from the Costa Rica Canada Foundation through the partners of Cristianos Sin Fronteras in Hojancha and on the Nicoya Peninsula at the Jicaral Cantonal Agricultural Center. In rural areas of the country in Puriscal (COOPEPURISCAL), Acosta (ASOPROAAA), Pérez Zeledón (UNCOOSUR), Oreamuno de Cartago (ADICO), San Carlos (COOPEANDE 7), I (C.A.C. JICARAL) and Sarapiquí (COOPETRAIN).

Needs of the citizens

Mauricio Alvarado, Business Manager of Fundación Costa Rica Canada, commented that the institution has experience in financing home purchases, land purchases, construction, repairs, vehicle purchases, payment of medical services, and financing of studies, among others needs that citizens may have.

“We want to reach companies located outside the central area of ​​San José and make their employees feel that they have options to carry out their projects, advising them, accompanying them individually or with their families, in an expeditious manner and with preferential treatment, depending on the possibilities of each one, with the various housing and personal credit lines offered by the Foundation”, Alvarado commented.

To reach the employees of the companies, the Foundation manages with the corporate social part the opportunity to provide advice on credit issues and offers its 35-year experience in the housing sector.

“Many times people are unable to improve their conditions or fulfill their dreams due to ignorance, limitations, mistakenly believing that they cannot or due to lack of time, and they do not come to ask for information. We want to reach them and be their allies”, added Mauricio Alvarado.

The manager explained that the initiative consists of visiting the company’s facilities, so that they can provide information directly to interested collaborators, carry out studies and pre-analysis on site, opening options to complete the process, with social support.

Credit products:

Personal Credits for any purpose: used for any personal expense, unify debts, mortgage cancellation, among others:

Housing Loans

Used for lot purchase, lot purchase and construction, construction on own lot, repair, expansion, completion and improvements (RATM)

Housing credits

Supplemented with a bonus. These cases are subject to the aid provided by the State, in solidarity with families that meet the conditions established by law to obtain this benefit.

This initiative has already successfully completed some cases for a housing solution in Cartago, others are in process, advised by the staff of the Costa Rica Canada Foundation. Credits were also managed for different projects.

For more information

It is expected that during the year more companies will receive the Foundation with the credit options that best favor workers. If you want more information you can write to [email protected], or call the service platform 2207-8400.