Forbes Recommends Costa Rican Destination “Perfect for Women and Solo Travelers”

The Papagayo Peninsula was featured by Forbes magazine in a recent article highlighting three ideal adventures for women and solo travelers. The article, written by travel journalist Wendy Altschuler, describes the area as “a luxury destination in Costa Rica, surrounded by the Guanacaste Conservation Area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.” It also highlights that “Costa Rica is a world-class surfing destination, and for those just learning, there’s no better place.”

The publication also emphasizes the benefits of traveling alone

“No matter which unforgettable adventure you choose, traveling alone is an opportunity to open your mind and heart, not only to a different destination or experience, but also to meet new people and learn about diverse ways of life,” the publication says.

Other sites

In addition to the Costa Rica experience, Forbes also recommends two additional adventures: watching the Northern Lights above the Arctic Circle and hiking among wild horses in Death Valley National Park, in the United States.

