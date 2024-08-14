Focus on coatis: the raccoons of Central America

Going around Costa Rica, you can observe these strange animals walking in the forests and on the side of the road. With their dark brown color and long stripped tail, they look like a mix of a raccoon and a lemur. Nevertheless, these creatures, living from the south of the United States all the way down to northern Argentina, belong to a species of their own: coatis.

We see them everywhere, but who are they in reality?

What are coatis?

Their similarity with raccoons is not due to randomness, as they are part of the same family, the Procyonidae, along with other species such as kinkajous. Among the four coati subspecies scattered across the Americas, the white-nosed coati reigns supreme in Costa Rica, captivating the attention of tourists with its frequent appearances.

Despite their seemingly common appearance, coatis possess remarkable characteristics tailored to their forest habitat.

These curious creatures primarily inhabit forest areas, where their adept climbing abilities serve as indispensable survival tools. Their lengthy tails, often equivalent to their body size, serve not only as a distinctive feature but also as a crucial aid in maintaining balance, while their sharp claws enable them to navigate tree trunks with remarkable agility. Coatis’ double-jointed ankles facilitate effortless descent from trees headfirst. Moreover, their flexible noses facilitate foraging in forest soil, enhancing their ability to find food.

Regarding social structure, females and their babies live together in groups that are composed from 4 to 20 individuals, while males lead solitary lives throughout the year,except during the mating season, which coincides with the rainy season. After breeding, females construct nests from sticks and leaves in trees to prepare the arrival of 2 to 6 offspring.In these coati communities, females collectively raise and nurture each other’s young—a behavior known as reciprocal altruism in animal social dynamics.

Coatis have a diverse diet that includes various prey such as snakes, birds, and evenarachnids such as tarantulas. Such dietary versatility plays a role in shaping ecosystem dynamics.

However, despite their abilityto cross the forest canopy, coatis encounter dangers from predators including boas, jaguars, ocelots, eagles, and even capuchin monkeys, which pose a threat to baby coatis.

Role in biodiversity

Within the intricate web of life that characterizes Costa Rica’s forests, coatis play an essential role as contributors to biodiversity. As they travel through the forests of Costa Rica in search of food, they perform a number of ecological functions.

When they dig and turn over the soil with their truffles, they involuntarily aerate the soil, enhancing nutrient absorption for surrounding vegetation. Their voracious appetite for fallen fruits and carrion serves to maintain forest cleanliness, thus preventing the accumulation of organic matter. They also contribute to seed dispersal by consuming the fruits, then spreading the seeds across the forest floor via their excrement. In addition, by eating insects, coatis help to regulate their populations, thus ensuring ecological balance.

Are coatis endangered?

While not among the most critically endangered species, the coatis population is declining in all species, mainly due to the threat of deforestation.This loss of habitat poses a risk to their survival and is a concern for conservation efforts. Among the various coati species, the Eastern mountain coati stands particularly vulnerable, classified as endangered due to the ongoing destruction of its natural habitat.

Guidelines for human interactions

Despite their cute and seemingly friendly appearance, it’s imperative to remember that coatis are wild animals. Interacting with them, such as touching or feeding them, can have serious consequences. Not only can it cause irreversible behavioral damage, but it can also lead to the humanization of these animals, making it difficult for them to reintegrate into their natural habitat if they become too accustomed to human contact.

Moreover, wild animals, including coatis, can be susceptible to diseases that humans may carry. Close contact with humans can expose these animals to illnesses that they are not naturally equipped to handle, potentially leading to health issues or even fatalities among wild populations.Conversely, wild animals themselves can carry diseases that may be transmissible to humans, highlighting the importance of maintaining a respectful distance to ensure the safety and well-being of both wildlife and humans alike.

If you love wildlife, remember to give it space!

