This past Tuesday, Tico deputies approved in second debate a bill that would allow travel to any destination in Central America for about 50 dollars one way. The initiative was approved by 34 legislators and creates a reduced airfare for flights leaving the country with a final destination in Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama or the Dominican Republic.

The adjustment would be achieved by reducing departure taxes and other items, including airport fees. In this way, the maximum price for tickets one way from Costa Rica to Central American destinations will be $50 one way or $100 for a round trip. A reduced tax amount must be included in this amount.

In the case of the Dominican Republic it would be a little higher, since a round trip would cost no less than $120. The government and the tourism sector were opposed to this project, considering that it will cause tourists to stay in the country for fewer days.

In fact, President Rodrigo Chaves had threatened to veto the plan

“We want tourists to stay and spend in Costa Rica and not come for a couple of days and go to another place in Central America. What we want is for them to go from La Fortuna to Guanacaste and Limón,” Chaves said previously.

Instead of creating a distortion in the airline market by only reducing the taxes paid to travel to Central America, the deputies should think big and support the entire tourism chain with a general reduction, according to Rafael Sánchez, President of the Association of Airlines (ALA).

Why not for everyone?

“If reducing taxes is going to generate more visitation, why not do it for everyone? Why not include all regions to grow more in terms of visitors? We have greater opportunities by expanding the offer to all destinations, since by having more tourists, we have more foreign currency and more flights; in short, all sectors win,” said Rafael Sánchez, president of ALA.

