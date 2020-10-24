The first meeting between the Government and more than 60 representatives of Civil Society sectors and productive groups concluded this Friday, October 23rd, after six hours of multiple interventions, with scattered speeches, but with the will to continue.

The first meeting concluded without major confrontations and now each representation will consult with their bases on their level in accordance with the methodology proposed by the coordinators of the dialogue table, the economist Víctor Umaña and the political scientist Ilka Treminio. The idea is to seek as much consensus as possible in a period of four weeks (until November 20th), so that legislative and executive proposals can be presented no later than December.

Ilka Treminio, the political scientist who was assigned to coordinate the process, indicated that it will now be up to the sectors to fine-tune the last details of the proposed methodology to work together, but described as a “great success” that the session had concluded with the same number of participants with whom it started, without major disagreements between them and with a listening process in which each group was able to detail their first observations on the opportunity of the process.

She also pointed out that the will to continue at the discussion table is the most important of the conclusions, although she accepted that it will be important for more representatives of the Legislative Power to join so that they can then operationalize the agreements that the sectors reach in a timely manner.

Once the meeting was over, the president of the Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of Private Enterprise (Uccaep), José Álvaro Jenkins, affirmed that he will now take the proposals for dialogue to the Board of Directors of the entity. Of course, he stressed that there is a specific position by this sector favorable in relation to the idea of seeking the broadest possible agreements and not applying only voting as a decision model. Uccaep’s position is not yet clear on the modality of the discussion; however, it is more conciliatory than a few weeks ago, when it rejected a first invitation from the government.

For his part, Fernando Faith, president of the Workers’ Assembly of the Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal, highlighted the openness to listen to ideas and proposals from other multisectoral forums, such as the one currently coordinated by the entity he directs.

Participants in the dialogue were unable to specify the details of how they plan to finalize the agreements; However, they did celebrate that the door has been opened for the participation of the advisory teams of each sector and for there to be a single group in full representation that analyzes any decision together.

This is the second attempt to establish a multisectoral dialogue table with the presence of representatives of social and productive sectors. A first attempt that was to be coordinated by the State of the Nation Program failed after the rejection of more than half of those invited by President Carlos Alvarado and the legislative president, Eduardo Cruickshank.

Necessary solutions

President Carlos Alvarado affirmed that the intention to reach conclusions before November 20th is purely strategic, in order to formulate the necessary legislative bills, taking advantage of the extraordinary sessions of Congress that will start in that month.

Along these lines, he indicated that it will be vital that the proposals that come off the table are sufficient in terms of their economic or social impact, timely to address problems in the shortest possible term and politically viable.

Along these lines, he concluded that it is expected the Legislative Assembly unite in later stages and be able to support the operationalization of the ideas that arise from the dialogue process.

Something similar indicated the coordinator Treminio, who commented that the presence of deputies and their work teams in the process will be essential to carry out many of the initiatives that must be worked on in a timely manner. The second session of the dialogue table will be held on October 28th, as agreed by the participating groups.