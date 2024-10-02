María José Durán, a young Costa Rican from Sabanilla de Montes de Oca, has made history by becoming the first Costa Rican accepted into the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to study Bioengineering. During an interview, she shared how surreal it feels to live this opportunity: “Every day I wake up at MIT feels like being in a dream, something I never imagined,” she expressed.

Despite the fact that there are other Costa Ricans at MIT, Durán is the first to enter this field, an achievement that not only fills her with pride but also brings a great responsibility. The young woman was also admitted to other prestigious universities such as Harvard, Stanford, UC Berkeley, UW, and UCSF, but ultimately chose MIT, regarded as the best university in the world.

From biotechnology at TEC to bioengineering at MIT

This achievement didn’t come overnight. The young woman remarked that it has been the result of years of effort and dedication. Initially, she wondered why she had been chosen to study at such a prestigious university, but soon shifted her focus to what could be done with that opportunity. Now, she is committed to helping other students who seek to follow in her footsteps, sharing advice and her experience in the admission process.

“I grew up in a humble family, where most did not have the opportunity to go to college, but they were the best example for me.” “I have always felt that with hard work there are no limits,” emphasized Durán, who has turned that drive into her engine to achieve goals.

What’s coming for Durán?

In addition to her acceptance at MIT, Durán received a Presidential Award from MIT, a recognition given to the most outstanding students worldwide, further highlighting her extraordinary talent and effort.

