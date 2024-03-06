First Biennial of Light Art in Costa Rica Brings Together 51 Artists: Here Are the Details

The Children’s Museum is the headquarters of the I Biennial of Light Art in Costa Rica, in which 51 artists and creators present unpublished works, meticulously made with different materials, techniques, with a variety of formats and where light is the predominant element.

Bringing artists and the Costa Rican public closer

“The objective of the National Gallery (in the Children’s Museum) is to bring artists and the Costa Rican public closer to the most modern trends in a direct and innovative way.This concerns the creation of works of art with a predominance of light and the new movements of the 21st century in the arts, as is currently happening in museums and galleries in first world countries,” the Museum said in a statement.