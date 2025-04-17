The desire to take photos to post on Instagram or Facebook at dangerous natural sites like volcanic craters or inaccessible waterfalls can no longer be tolerated, and therefore, Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy (MINAE), called on legislators to approve fines of up to ¢2.3 million for people who enter these areas illegally.

This is a growing problem for tour operators and private guides, who, using social media, offer “a unique experience” that could actually endanger the lives of those who participate in these impromptu adventures.

The problem is that currently, the law only punishes violators with warnings.For this reason, Tattenbach is calling for a bill to be passed that would establish fines ranging from ¢1.3 million to ¢2.3 million for both guides and operators, as well as adventurers.Even if a rescue is required by the Red Cross and MINEA authorities, an additional ¢2.3 million would be charged.

“What must be clear is that people completely risk their safety by undergoing highly difficult hikes, with very steep slopes, toxic gas emissions from an active volcano like Poás, and, eventually, being seriously affected by a possible eruption, with fatal consequences. These “tour operators” do not provide personal protective equipment or safety equipment, do not include insurance policies within the tour, and if intercepted by MINEA officials, they choose to flee, leaving their “clients” completely unprotected and abandoned,” Tattenbach stated.

This situation is exacerbated in areas of high tourist attraction, such as volcanic craters, where activities such as hiking and photo sessions are carried out.The proliferation of these irregular entries has become increasingly visible on social media, where groups are observed organizing and selling these services, and users who, after purchasing these services, post photographs as a symbol of having participated in these activities.

This behavior not only endangers the integrity of the ecosystems protected in protected wilderness areas, but also represents a violation of the planning instruments designed to protect these sensitive areas.

The absence of qualified guides and adequate safety measures can result in serious accidents; one human life has sadly been lost due to unauthorized entry into Braulio Carrillo National Park, underscoring the urgent need for stricter regulation and the implementation of effective sanctions.

Call for Prevention

The call for prevention comes at the start of Holy Week, when there is a greater influx of tourists to protected areas.The Ministry of Environment and Energy, through the National System of Conservation Areas, with the inter-institutional support of the Costa Rican Fire Department, the Costa Rican Red Cross, and the Public Force, will strengthen surveillance to prevent environmental crimes. To this end, they will deploy control and protection operations in the country’s protected wilderness areas and highways.

Preventing illegal interactions

“These operations aim to prevent illegal interactions with wildlife, extraction, hunting, illegal transportation, captive possession, illegal access, and trade in wild flora and fauna species during the period of prevention, control, and protection efforts.” He also indicated that “This operation will be implemented in those National Parks and other Wilderness Areas with visitor facilities,” the official concluded.

Sanctions

To reduce the risk of unauthorized entry into dangerous sites, the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) called on legislators to approve monetary fines for violators:

Illegal entry into a protected wilderness area: ¢1.3 million (three base salaries)

Conducting unauthorized activities in public areas of a protected wilderness area: ¢1.3 million (three base salaries)

Tour operator promoting and selling tours to unauthorized sites through various means: ¢2.3 million (five base salaries)

Guides who bring tourists into sites classified as high risk: ¢2.3 million (five base salaries) and will be immediately expelled.

Specialized rescue workers will be fined an additional five base salaries, an amount that will be distributed in parts between SINAC and the Costa Rican Red Cross.

