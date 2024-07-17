More
    Fine Dining in San Jose: Conservatorium Brings Together Masters of Latin American Cuisine

    Chefs from Sikwa, NM Culinary Granada Nicaragua, and Conservatorium Unite to Celebrate Culinary Innovation and Excellence

    On Wednesday, July 17, Conservatorium, the iconic fine dining restaurant in Costa Rica, proudly announces an exclusive event that will bring together three outstanding figures of Latin American cuisine: Pablo Bonilla from Sikwa, Eliseo Vargas from NM Culinary Granada, and the renowned chefs from Conservatorium. This unique gathering will celebrate the diversity and excellence of the region’s gastronomy.

    A Night of Culinary Excellence

    At this event, Conservatorium will have the honor of hosting Sikwa, recognized as the 47th best restaurant in Latin America and the best in Costa Rica, along with NM Culinary Granada, a contemporary cuisine restaurant in the historic center of Granada, Nicaragua. Guest chefs Pablo Bonilla from Sikwa and Eliseo Vargas from NM Culinary Granada will join forces to offer an unparalleled culinary experience.

    Pablo Bonilla, leader of Sikwa, is known for his dedication to authentic Costa Rican cuisine, a journey that has elevated his restaurant to international levels. His work as a consultant on hotel projects, speaker at events with the FAO, local governments, and the Basque Culinary Center, as well as his collaborations in renowned restaurants across America and Europe, demonstrate his influence and prestige in global gastronomy.

    Eliseo Vargas, chef of NM Culinary Granada, discovered his passion for cooking at an early age in the port of Masachapa, Nicaragua. With a deep connection to artisanal and local producers, Eliseo trained in Nicaraguan technical schools and received additional training from national and international mentors. His restaurant, NM Culinary Granada, stands out for its commitment to local and Central American ingredients, and its contemporary cuisine that highlights Nicaraguan traditions.

    The Concept of Conservatorium

    Conservatorium, founded by chefs Henry Quesada, Kid Mey Chan, and Aldo Elizondo, is distinguished by its Creative Grill concept. This innovative approach focuses on the quality of raw materials, using techniques such as dry-aging for up to 100 days to offer premium meats. Additionally, Conservatorium features an exclusive Research and Development Laboratory, where advanced culinary techniques are experimented with to create unique flavors.

    Chefs of Conservatorium

    Henry Quesada: Trained at Le Cordon Bleu Mexico and with a master’s degree in Technique, Product, and Creativity from the Basque Culinary Center in Spain, Quesada brings a rich combination of international influences to his cuisine.

    Kid Mey Chan: With a background in culinary arts and a master’s degree in pastry, Chan fuses his Asian heritage with Latin American flavors, creating dishes that surprise and delight.

    Aldo Elizondo: Specialized in aged meats and trained at Le Cordon Bleu, Elizondo is known for his innovative techniques and focus on ingredient quality.

    Union to Celebrate Gastronomy

    This union of chefs and gastronomic concepts promises an unforgettable night celebrating Latin American haute cuisine. Diners will enjoy an exceptional culinary experience that merges Costa Rican authenticity with Nicaraguan freshness, highlighting the talent and creativity of these renowned chefs.

