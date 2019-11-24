Tales and legends of frights and all kinds of paranormal activities are closer than you think on Halloween, but what you cannot imagine is that many of these festive events have mostly surpassed reality and have been framed in history as strange events and in many cases very mysterious to explain
Honoring the memory of those who no longer exist on this earthly plane, that is the basis on which the celebration of Halloween was created. Different myths, legends, and customs are part of these traditions, cultures, and idiosyncrasies. Halloween is part of those traditions that began in Europe and as time went by it expanded to the United States and other countries in the Americas.
Costa Rican coffee is a culture with a tradition built for centuries of careful dedication to details from the selection of seeds to serving the brew on the family table. It is in almost every facet of the collective imaginary and feelings, as a way of understanding life.
Last Thursday morning, the Office of the Agency for the Development of the North Zone hosted a very important meeting and follow-up report of the technical and economic feasibility studies of the Limonense Electric Freight Train (TELCA) project
Copa Airlines , el Fondo de Promoción Turística (PROMTUR) y la Autoridad de Turismo de Panamá (ATP) lanzan la campaña para promover el nuevo programa "Escala de Panamá", que buscará alentar a los más de 6 millones de pasajeros que viajan anualmente por Panamá , incluya en su itinerario una parada extendida en el país de hasta 7 días al momento de comprar el boleto, sin costo adicional en el pasaje aéreo. De esta manera, los turistas pueden disfrutar de 2 destinos por el precio de 1
El anuncio fue realizado por el ministro del área tecnológica, Luis Adrián Salazar, durante una actividad llamada "Hacia la 4ta revolución industrial", en la que también participó el presidente Carlos Alvarado . El plan se financiará con una contribución no reembolsable del Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID) por US $ 15 millones
Tales and legends of frights and all kinds of paranormal activities are closer than you think on Halloween, but what you cannot imagine is that many of these festive events have mostly surpassed reality and have been framed in history as strange events and in many cases very mysterious to explain
Honoring the memory of those who no longer exist on this earthly plane, that is the basis on which the celebration of Halloween was created. Different myths, legends, and customs are part of these traditions, cultures, and idiosyncrasies. Halloween is part of those traditions that began in Europe and as time went by it expanded to the United States and other countries in the Americas.
Costa Rican coffee is a culture with a tradition built for centuries of careful dedication to details from the selection of seeds to serving the brew on the family table. It is in almost every facet of the collective imaginary and feelings, as a way of understanding life.