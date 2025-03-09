Filling Beaches With Awnings Without Control Affects the Tourist Experience”, state Costa Rican Tourism Authorities

The uncontrolled proliferation of chairs, awnings and massage tables on the beaches of Costa Rica threatens free circulation and the quality of the tourist experience, according to Shirley Calvo, executive director of the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur).

The representative of the sector urged the approval of a law that establishes clear norms on the use of public space, avoiding saturation and guaranteeing the protection of ecosystems.

Canatur proposes that any regulation take into account the carrying capacity of each beach and that it be the product of a dialogue with municipalities, communities and experts. Without concrete measures, they warn, the problem could worsen and affect the image of the country as a sustainable tourist destination.

The businesswoman denies that the current situation is another step towards gentrification, as denounced by the deputy Ariel Robles of the Frente Amplio. Do you think it is necessary to approve a law on this issue to regulate the commercial activity that is taking place in practice in an open manner?

Currently, these practices are carried out without control, which generates an impact on free transit, the tourist experience and the proper use of public space. We believe that it is important to have clear, broad and explicit regulations that regulate the use of this type of elements on beaches and that, in turn, guarantee order, the protection of the public area and the ecosystems.

It is important that any regulation considers the carrying capacity of each beach and the particularities of each one of them, avoiding that, contrary to its purpose, it becomes a problem.

We believe that it must be done through a participatory construction process. To do this, it is essential to create an open dialogue in order to listen to expert voices with technical criteria, to the community and to the municipalities, to achieve the best possible regulation.

Is there a risk that our beaches will be filled with awnings, chairs and other temporary buildings in an uncontrolled manner? How can we avoid this? Without clear regulation, beaches can end up saturated with furniture that limits free movement and affects the visitor experience.

To avoid this, specific rules must be established that regulate the permitted areas. In addition, it is key that there is effective supervision by municipalities to ensure compliance.

Filling beaches with awnings without control affects the tourist experience. For some sectors, this is another step in gentrification. Is this true? What do you think?

We do not consider that a regulation in this sense is related to gentrification. Rather, it is about ensuring that beaches remain accessible spaces for all, without limiting the enjoyment of nationals and foreigners. It is essential that this type of regulation ensures that commercial activities do not distort the tourist experience.

How can tourism in Costa Rica be productive and not exceed a limit that ends up affecting the image and quality of vacations for nationals and foreigners?

It is essential to have adequate planning and organization. Establish clear regulations on the use of public space and measures to guarantee the sustainability of tourism activities.

