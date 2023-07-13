Fiber Optic Internet Will Reach More Than 70 Rural Communities in Costa Rica

Residents of 70 rural communities in districts such as La Tigra, Venecia, Florencia, Mora, Tarrazú, León Cortés, Dota, San Juan de Naranjo, Cirri Naranjo, Nandayure, Jicaral and Paquera will have access to a faster internet network after the placement of fiber optic starting the current year.

The electric cooperatives that make up the National Consortium of Electrification Companies of Costa Rica (CONELÉCTRICAS R.L) are working on the placement of 979 kilometers of fiber optics in communities located in San Carlos, Zona de Los Santos, Zarcero and Guanacaste, some of them difficult to access due to its topography. “High-speed internet will bridge the digital divide in these often-forgotten communities. For people who live in urban areas it is very common to have this service, however developing kilometers of fiber optics in communities of this type is very expensive. Despite this, union and cooperativism make it possible for people from such distant towns to have this much-needed service today”, says Erick Rojas, manager of CONELÉCTRICAS R.L.

The residents of these areas of the country will be able to perceive in their homes an internet with greater speed, stability, quality, better user experience in apps, video games or streaming, as well as watching internet television.

Faster internet for everyone

In this sense, COOPELESCA R.L, an electric cooperative in San Carlos, will be the one that installs the most fiber optics with just over 500 kilometers, which will be added to the 2,414 kilometers it already has. Next is COOPEGUANACASTE R.L with 300 kilometers, which will be placed in Quebrada Honda, Nandayure, Jicaral and Paquera. With this extension, the cooperative will reach 1,500 kilometers.

Likewise, a little more than 118 kilometers will be installed by COOPESANTOS R.L in the Los Santos area and surroundings for a total of 1,198 kilometers. Among the associates that will enjoy the high-speed service are Palmichal and San Ignacio de Acosta, Vuelta de Jorco, San Gabriel and Tarbaca in Aserrí, Corralillo de Cartago, San Lorenzo and San Marcos (Tarrazú), among others.

For its part, in the towns of San Ramón Polideportivo, Volio, San Juan de Naranjo, Cirri Naranjo, Laguna, Tapezco, Palmitos in San RoqueNaranjo, COOPEALFARORUIZ R.L will guarantee the service with the placement of just over 58 kilometers for a total of 1,035 kilometers.