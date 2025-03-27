Costa Rica submitted to UNESCO the nomination of the Festivities of the Holy Christ of Esquipulas in Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, for inclusion on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The so-called Celebration of the Holy Christ of Esquipulas—declared an intangible cultural heritage site of Costa Rica in 2020—is a religious tradition that blends cultural and artistic practices.

The eventual registration of this festival as an expression of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity will allow for a better understanding of the country’s intangible cultural heritage.

But it also aims to raise greater awareness of its importance, both nationally and internationally, and to foster forms of dialogue that respect cultural diversity, said Jorge Rodríguez, Minister of Culture and Youth. The presentation was made by this entity on behalf of the country.

“At the Ministry of Culture and Youth, we made a commitment the previous January that this was going to happen. That’s why we worked with the community, got everyone involved to do what each one was assigned, and with great pride and satisfaction, we met our goal of submitting the nomination to UNESCO.

“Our work will continue to defend this nomination, and we hope that in December 2026 we will receive the good news of the inclusion of the festivities of the Holy Christ of Esquipulas in Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” he expressed.

The Path to the UNESCO Nomination

For the nomination of this cultural event, a total of 23 free, prior, and informed consents were obtained from the host community. There was also a letter from the Bishopric of the Diocese of Tilarán, Liberia, and a letter from the Municipality of Santa Cruz.

In addition, the nomination was made up of, among others, the following:

The Cultural Heritage Collective of Santa Cruz Cross

Strengthening Our Own

Promesanos Indians

Knights and Ladies of Esquipulas

Stewards of Esquipulas

Sail Masters

Parish Priest of the Sanctuary

As part of the evidence submitted to UNESCO for this nomination, the Cultural Inventory of the Canton of Santa Cruz was presented. This work was carried out between April and November 2019 by the Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture and Youth. This inventory recorded the festival of the Holy Christ of Esquipulas in Santa Cruz. The UNESCO intergovernmental committee, made up of 24 countries, will receive the application and issue its verdict for eventual registration in December 2026.

Living Heritage

The Festivities of the Holy Christ of Esquipulas in Santa Cruz are an example of Costa Rica’s living heritage, as evidenced by its safeguarding measures. For example, the fact that the community maintains the festival through autonomous governance, coordinating with the Catholic Church and the local government.

In addition, they organize shifts and pilgrimages, and share knowledge through dance, music, crafts, and gastronomy. Additionally, residents organize activities, raise funds, and share knowledge, while the community collaborates with shifts, prayers, candlelight vigils, and processions, maintaining the spiritual values ​​of the festival, among other actions.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR