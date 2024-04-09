More
    Festival Will Merge Equestrian Sports with Music and Gastronomy in Costa Rica

    Where the passion for horses and nature come together

    By TCRN STAFF
    From Wednesday, April 10 to Sunday, April 14, the Barvak Festival will take place, an event that will combine the passion of equestrianism, with music and gastronomy, all in one place.The activity will take place at the Hacienda Barvak, in San José de la Montaña and will allow horse lovers to live an interesting experience.

    “The objective of the Barvak Festival is to create a meeting space where the passion for horses and nature come together for the enjoyment of Costa Ricans,” explained EladioBolaños, director of Hacienda Barvak.

    Those who attend will see first-hand the excitement and talent of experienced riders and horses in action, with the holding of the first Barvak Cup, which will include dressage and jumping competitions.

    In addition, a recreational Mountain Bike race will be held. Registration for this race will benefit the Mission Reina de los Ángeles de Heredia Nursing Home for the Elderly.

    Promoting family outdoor activities

    “We seek to promote family outdoor activities, with equestrian exhibitions, competitions for children and excellent gastronomic options,” Bolaños mentioned.General admission to the festival is free. However, for concerts, tours and registrations for competitions there will be a value that can be found on Hacienda Barvak’s social networks.

    Activities agenda

    This is what can be enjoyed from Wednesday, April 10 to Sunday, April 14 at the event:

    Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 11 from 1:00 pm

    -Barvak Cup. 1st edition Training Competition

    -Gastronomic area

    -Children’s farm

    Friday, April 12 starting at 1:00 pm

    -Barvak Cup. 1st edition Dressage competition

    -Gastronomic area

    -Children’s farm

    -Horseback riding tours

    -Safari type tours

    -Stick horse race for children

    -Horseback tricks show with Elena Lakovlenkova

    Saturday April 13th starting at 8:00 am

    -Barvak Cup. 1st edition Jumping Competition

    -Gastronomic area

    -Horseback riding tours

    -Safari type tours

    -Entrepreneur stands from the Calicanto Artisanal Collective in the Barva Heredia area

    -Recreational MTB race to benefit the Mission Reina de los Ángeles Nursing Home for the Elderly

    -Cowboy Dressage Exhibition

    -Stick horse race for children

    -Barvak Sunsets, a magical sunset experience (DJ and Plancha Live show)

    Sunday, April 14 from 8:00 am

    -Barvak Cup. 1st edition Jumping Competition

    -Horseback tricks show with Elena Lakovlenkova

    -Flamenco tablao

    -Gastronomic area

    -Children’s farm

    -Entrepreneur stands from the Calicanto Artisanal Collective in the Barva Heredia area

