    Festival Commemorates 75 Years since the Abolition of the Army

    At the National Museum with free entry

    By TCRN STAFF
    With a special festival this Sunday, the National Museum invites you to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the abolition of the Army with music, food sales and crafts.The activities start at 9:30 am and last until 4 pm.

    Free entrance

     Admission is free for nationals and residents upon presentation of identification.The agenda includes a concert by the 110 Street Orchestra, with a repertoire that includes salsa brava songs with social themes that demonstrate the importance of investment in cultural and non-arms projects.

    Musical concert

    They will perform songs by both Costa Rican and Latin American composers such as “Ponga attention”, “Que le den candela”, “Rebelión” and “Aguanile”, among many more.

    This is the itinerary:

     11am.  Concert with the 110 Street Orchestra.

    12.30 pm Concertbythe Línea Vieja del Caribe Orchestra, SINEM de Pococí.

    9am- 4pm.  Expotec 2023 at the Museum, in alliance with the Cedes Don Bosco educational center.

    9 am- 4 pm Food and Craft Fair.

    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
