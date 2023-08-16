Ferry Between Costa Rica and El Salvador Starts Operations Twice a Week during August 2023

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) reported that the cargo ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica will have 2 weekly trips starting in August 2023. The Costa Rican authorities highlight the progress after years of waiting. The MOPT affirms that the plan seeks to expedite the passage of goods in Central America, in addition to allowing a better flow at the Peñas Blancas border post with Nicaragua.

“The first voyage of this ship takes place starting the current month of August, when it departs from La Unión port in El Salvador to arrive the next day at Caldera port in our country… without a doubt its operation will improve the competitiveness of both countries at a region by establishing a new route for exports and imports, faster, safer and cheaper”, said the minister, Luis Amador.

Capacity and schedules

The ship has a capacity of 1,950 linear meters for approximately 100 vans. It is estimated that the entire journey will take about 16 hours, while by land the current term ranges from 2 to 5 days.

The ferry will be operated by the private company Blue Way Corporation, which will provide the service twice a week, Monday (11 a.m.) and Thursday (1 p.m.) it would leave El Salvador, Tuesday (6 p.m.) and Friday (8 a.m.) it would leave from Costa Rica. However, the specific start date has not yet been announced.

The country’s investment for this plan is US$2 million, and includes other measures such as simplifying procedures, the MOPT reported in a press release.