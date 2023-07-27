Featured Listing: Prime Commercial Property in Heredia Centro – Lucrative Investment Opportunity with University Proximity!

Discover a lucrative investment opportunity in the heart of Heredia Centro! This corner property spans 386 square meters and enjoys a prime location on the main avenue, just 300 meters past the prestigious UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL UNA. With a sale price of $350,000, this prime commercial property in Heredia offers endless potential for savvy investors.

Location: Heredia, Costa Rica

Price: $350,000

Land Size: 386 m2

Property Type: Commercial

The commercial income property is divided into two commercial spaces the first is prime office space:

This commercial property is in the bustling commercial hub of Heredia Centro, making it a golden real estate investment opportunity! This expansive corner property, spanning just under 400 square meters, is strategically situated on the main artery to San José Centro, making it an incredibly busy street in terms of commerce. Notably, the country’s prestigious National University (UNA) is just a few blocks away, attracting a continuous stream of potential customers to this prime location.

A Vibrant Location

Nestled in the heart of Heredia, this commercial property enjoys a vibrant and energetic atmosphere. The main avenue connecting to San José Centro ensures a constant flow of foot traffic and vehicular movement, providing excellent exposure for any business venture.

Endless Possibilities

With its generous size and prime location, the property opens up a world of possibilities for savvy investors. Currently divided into two commercial spaces, one housing a successful Mexican Taco Restaurant, the potential for expansion or the addition of new businesses is enticing.

The second commercial space -Mexican Taco Restaurant:

Two Commercial Spaces

Currently, this income property is divided into two separate commercial spaces. One section houses a thriving Mexican Taco Restaurant, already established and generating income. The other area presents a blank canvas, ready for any business venture or expansion of the existing restaurant.

Maximize Your Returns

Investing in this lucrative property not only secures valuable real estate but also offers the opportunity to acquire an income-generating Mexican Taco Restaurant or convert the space into some new and unique. By capitalizing on the bustling location and the National University’s proximity, you can maximize your returns and establish a steady income stream.

This is your chance to make a smart investment move in the thriving city of Heredia. Whether you’re an experienced investor or an aspiring entrepreneur, this prime commercial property promises a bright future.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity – seize the moment and make your mark in Heredia’s thriving business landscape!

Heredia’s Thriving Business Community

Property Features

The property is well-equipped with essential amenities, including three bathrooms, a spacious garage area, a welcoming reception area, and a dining space complete with a fully functional main kitchen. Its versatile layout and strategic location make it an ideal choice for a range of business ventures.

An Attractive Investment

With the Mexican Taco Restaurant also available for purchase, this property presents a unique opportunity to acquire a perfect piece of commercial real estate as a successful income-generating business or new development. Maximize your returns and secure a foothold in Heredia’s thriving commercial landscape.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to expand your portfolio or an investor seeking high returns, this prime commercial real estate location in Heredia Centro promises a bright future.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact us today!

Contact Details

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 506 8818 0262

Reach out and find out more about Prime Commercial Property, Heredia