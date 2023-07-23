Featured Listing: Amazing Opportunity, Income-producing Property in Bahia Ballena, Uvita, Costa Rica

Featured Listing: Income Property in Bahia Ballena, Uvita, Costa Rica

Location, Location, Location! Discover a hidden gem nestled within the world-renowned Uvita, Costa Rica—presenting an extraordinary opportunity to own a remarkable income-producing property in Bahia Ballena, Uvita.

Welcome to a tranquil paradise, just a mere three-minute drive away from the majestic Uvita National Park, where you can witness the iconic “Whale’s Tale.” This sought-after location epitomizes tranquility and natural beauty, making it the perfect destination for tourists and nature enthusiasts alike.

What makes this prime income real estate property truly exceptional are the six charming guest pods it offers, with the potential to effortlessly expand to accommodate an additional ten pods. Imagine waking up to the serene sounds of nature, surrounded by lush greenery, and basking in the financial rewards of owning a sought-after income-producing property. This is an opportunity that seamlessly combines the best of both worlds—an idyllic retreat for guests and a profitable venture for the discerning investor.

But that’s not all! This property is strategically situated to tap into the thriving tourism market of Uvita. With its prime location and established guest pods, you can effortlessly attract visitors seeking a unique and unforgettable experience in this enchanting region of Costa Rica.

Introducing the Koru Village Uvita Hostel, an amazing income-producing property with a guest house that offers unparalleled comfort and convenience. Set in Uvita and just 0.9 miles from Hermosa Beach, Koru Village Uvita Hostel features a garden, free private parking, barbecue facilities, and a terrace. Guests can enjoy the peacefulness of the surrounding garden and take in the mesmerizing views.

The guest house provides a shared kitchen, tour desk, and free WiFi throughout the property. Each room includes a patio with a pool view, and guests can enjoy the comfort of air conditioning and shared bathrooms. For those seeking adventure, a variety of activities, such as cycling, await in and around Uvita.

This unique chance to own a piece of paradise and secure your future in the thriving real estate market of Uvita, Costa Rica, is priced at $475,000 USD.

Don’t let this opportunity slip away! Reach out to us now to explore this remarkable income-producing property, experience the unparalleled beauty of Bahia Ballena, Uvita, and discover the immense potential it holds for both peaceful living and prosperous investment.

Contact us today to schedule a viewing and unlock the gateway to your Costa Rican dream!

More information on Bahia Ballena, Uvita, Costa Rica:

Bahia Ballena, also known as the “Whale Coast,” is a breathtaking coastal area located on the southern Pacific coast of Costa Rica. Uvita, a charming town within Bahia Ballena, is renowned for its natural beauty, lush rainforests, and pristine beaches. The region is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, offering a wide range of activities, including whale watching, snorkeling, hiking, and surfing. Uvita is also home to the Marino Ballena National Park, a protected marine reserve famous for its coral reefs and migrating humpback whales. With its stunning landscapes and thriving wildlife, Bahia Ballena, Uvita, presents a perfect blend of tranquility and adventure for residents and visitors alike.