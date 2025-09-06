More
    False Killer Whale Stranded in Parrita: First Necropsy of the Species in Costa Rica in 20 Years

    This is a female approximately five meters long, found on August 14 at Bandera Beach

    The discovery of a false killer whale on Bandera Beach in Parrita marked an unusual event for Costa Rica. The specimen, a female approximately five meters long, stranded on August 14, allowing for the first necropsy of this species in the country.

    According to Dr. Hellen Porras, cantonal coordinator of the National Animal Health Service (Senasa) in Garabito, these types of strandings are extremely rare in Costa Rican waters.

    “In the last 20 years, only one stranding of a fresh animal had been reported. In this case, the condition of the body allowed for the collection of samples of all organs, blood, and external parasites,” Porras explained to El Observador.

    Unprecedented necropsy

    According to the doctor, the procedure was coordinated between SINAC and SENASA, with support from the organization Kids Saving the Rainforest and local veterinarians, given the size of the animal. Laboratory results will be ready in approximately a month and could clarify the cause of death.

    “We are very excited because this is the first necropsy of a false killer whale in Costa Rica. Thanks to the fact that the animal was fresh, we will have a more accurate diagnosis. This is vital, because if several days pass, the decomposition of the organs makes the investigation difficult,” Porras said.

    The body was buried deep to avoid health risks and the possibility of zoonotic diseases. The specialist emphasized that the area where it was found was far from tourism, which reduced the risk of contact with curious onlookers.

    Ocean Sentinels

    Dr. Porras emphasized the relevance of this discovery for science and conservation. “The false killer whale is considered a sentinel of the ocean, a biological indicator of the health of the marine ecosystem. Therefore, knowing what happened to it helps us understand what is happening in the environment where it lives,” she stated.

    Although the species is present in Costa Rican seas, its extensive migrations make tracking difficult. The age of the specimen will be determined through tooth analysis, but it was confirmed that it was an adult female.

    Recommendations

    On the other hand, the specialist emphasized that in the event of any cetacean sighting or stranding, it is essential to avoid direct contact and immediately notify the authorities.

    “Whenever an animal strands, it is because it has some illness or condition. The correct thing to do is to notify SINAC, SENASA, or the police, but never approach or touch it,” she warned. Laboratory results will be known in a few weeks and will determine whether the death was associated with internal factors within the animal or ocean conditions.

