Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Since its conception in 2013, Expoviajes has established itself as the leading event in outbound tourism in the country, being the reference point for Costa Ricans eager for new travel experiences.

Born in 2013 at the now Wyndham Herradura Hotel, the fair has witnessed the evolution of the national tourism sector, adapting and reinventing itself.Since its first editions, Expoviajes has stood out for its enthusiasm and innovation. With slogans such as “The world in your hands” in 2013 and “The trip of your dreams awaits you” in 2016, it reflected not only the variety of destinations offered but also the aspirations and desires of Tico travelers.

Year after year, the number of exhibitors and visitors increased, evidencing the growth and strength of this platform.In 2018, under the motto “From here you will see the world”, record visitation numbers were reached.

Unprecedented challenges

However, like many global events, Expoviajes faced unprecedented challenges with the arrival of the pandemic in 2020. The edition scheduled for June of that year had to be canceled, but this did not discourage the organizers. Thus, a special version was carried out focused on Jalisco, Mexico.

In 2022, a new chapter in the history of the fair was written with its move to the Costa Rica Convention Center, a space that reflects the magnitude and relevance of the event. The expectation for post-pandemic travel was palpable in the air and the public response was immediate.

Finally, the 2023 edition appears even more strengthened. Personalized attention to visitors is prioritized, promoting safe and responsible travel purchases, further strengthening the B2B segment with ExpoviajesNetWork. For Expoviajes, the Tico does matter and seeks to provide a high-level space for travelers at heart.

Travel, live, feel!

Under the slogan Travel, live, feel! The organization brought together more than 70 exhibiting companies, highlighting the participation of official tourism promotion entities in the region.With its ninth edition, Expoviajes demonstrates once again the traveling spirit of the Ticos is still alive and stronger than ever.