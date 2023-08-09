Exporters Will Learn About Access to Financing, Sustainability and Regional Integration in Central America

Alliance between the BN, the Chamber of Exporters of Costa Rica and other institutions promotes the training of exporting entrepreneurs in key issues to stimulate the growth of this economic sector.

Training is essential to promote business growth and to keep different entrepreneurs in the country up to date on the latest trends. For this reason, regional Bank institutions support initiatives such as the IV Regional Export Congress organized by the Chamber of Exporters of Costa Rica. (Cadexco).

In this space, exporters will be able to learn about key topics, such as, for example, actions for an innovative culture, competitiveness and culture of certifications in the region, challenges of financial inclusion and access to financing in Central America, commercial opportunities in the world for products of the region, among other topics.

Contribution to the economic development of Costa Rica

“The contribution made by the export sector to the economic development of Costa Rica is really important, and BancoNacional has become a key ally of this sector. It is our interest to support all those initiatives that allow strengthening the Costa Rican business sector, including micro, small and medium-sized companies. This congress represents an opportunity for all exporters to acquire knowledge and key tools to increase their competitiveness and volume of exports,” he said.

Relevant topics

MaríaBrenes, General Director of Institutional Relations and Sustainability of BancoNacional. With this VI Regional Exporting Congress, it is intended to promote economic growth and the projection of the region at a global level, this through different talks that cover relevant topics for business development, competitiveness and the expansion of Central American markets, such as:

Infrastructure and logistics integration challenges in the region.

Export sustainability as a banner: success stories in the region.

A review of the main economies of the world.

Central American Regional Integration: opportunities for the development and growth of Costa Rica.

Best security practices in intraregional trade .

Regional strengthening: adapting to an evolving trade.

This event brings together experts, leaders and professionals in the area of ​​international trade in the region and is aimed at directors and top executives of Central American and Caribbean export companies. It is also aimed at commercial specialists, representatives of regional organizations and companies that support the export sector (transport, shipping, insurance, financial) and with export potential.